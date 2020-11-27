First new construction in 50 years comes to Greenville’s City View community

Once a thriving center of Greenville’s textile industry, the City View community just west of Greenville’s city limits was denuded of residents and services with the departure of manufacturing jobs.

But with urban lifestyles an increasingly popular option, a nonprofit group has announced a $3 million project that its architects say could tip off revitalization between two massive mill redevelopment projects under way on Greenville’s west side. The project is located within an urban swath that is near — but not in — the city of Greenville and is ripe for redevelopment, says Doug Dent, head of the nonprofit Greenville Revitalization Corp. (GRC).

"It's the only place left to grow," Dent said, adding later: "It's going to be really game changer for that area."

Dent's organization — the economic development arm of the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority — has proposed a modest, two-story apartment project at the corner of East Parker Road and Woodside Avenue, the former commercial center of City View. The project, directly across Woodside Avenue from Parker Drugstore, will have ground-level commercial space and up to a dozen one-bedroom homes upstairs.

The site consists of four parcels, the largest of which the GRC purchased earlier this year for $85,000, according to county records. The other three are owned by PR Designs Inc., an entity whose registered agent is pharmacist John Petrich. Petrich also owns Parker Drugstore.

Dent said GRC would bid out the project and break ground in the spring, once the site's zoning and permitting has been finalized.

The project is significant not so much for its size — a total of 17,000 square feet on a 0.38-acre corner lot — as the fact that no commercial investment has been made in the old City View community in 50 years, Dent said.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

But the time for that has come, he added.

The former Woodside Mill is less than a mile south of the proposed City View apartments, and a group of Atlanta investors announced its "adaptive reuse" conversion into 307 luxury apartments in October 2019. Just over a mile northeast are the Poe Mill and American Spinning sites, which are undergoing redevelopment for hundreds more apartments. Meanwhile, the GRC is still pulling together donations for its Textile Heritage Park across from The Lofts apartments at the old Monaghan Mill. That project is about three blocks north of City View.

"When it's over with there will be 2,000 to 3,000 more people who live in the area in addition to the ones who are already there," Dent said.

With all those people coming in, Dent said, will come demand for commercial services. At present, City View has no bank, no grocery store, no dentist, no real estate agents and no lawyers. The new project could house such businesses.

"Those who have money haven't recognized the potential of the area," Dent said. "That's the reason an organization like ours was formed, to be the ground breakers, to get it started, so they can get jobs and services going they don't have now."

The GRC still needs to finalize financing for the project but plans to work with local partners.

Designed by local architectural firm Craig Gaulden Davis, Dent said the apartment homes would lease for around $800 a month. The development is also on a bus line, Dent said, critical for residents in City View who have limited transportation.