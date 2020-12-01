Festival of Trees in downtown Greenville kicks off Bon Secours' holiday giving efforts

Thanksgiving is over. The temperature is dropping. December has arrived.

Each signals the official start of the holiday season, and you can now stoke your spirit by touring the 35th annual Bon Secours St. Francis Festival of Trees in Greenville.

Located in the lobbies of three downtown hotels, the display features dozens of trees decorated by area businesses, organizations and individuals.

Courtyard by Marriott, Embassy Suites by Hilton-Riverplace and the Hyatt Regency donate the space annually, according to Bon Secours St. Francis.

The festival is the centerpiece of several fundraising and charity efforts. Two companion events have been modified this year to limit coronavirus spread, with Thursday's silent auction Martinis and Mistletoe going virtual. The Teddy Bear Luncheon has been scrapped in favor of a drive-through toy drive at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit various areas of need at Bon Secours's local hospitals.

The Festival of Trees is free to tour at all three hotels. Individuals wishing to make a donation can visit stfrancisfoundation.com.