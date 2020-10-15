Far behind on affordable housing, Greenville coalition launches 10-year plan to close gap

Greenville County needs to add at least 10,000 affordable dwellings over the next decade while rehabilitating another 3,000 to begin closing the gap making some parts of the county unaffordable for a growing number of people.

The findings are part of a new study used to launch a partnership between the city of Greenville, Greenville County and numerous stakeholders.

If the county doesn’t take action now, the amount of affordable housing needed will balloon to 20,000 units over the next decade, stifling growth as cash-strapped residents spend an even greater amount of their income on housing costs.

Greenville County currently has the most households of any county in South Carolina considered severely cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than half of their paycheck for housing each month.

To combat the spiral, a group of 46 partners, including the county, each of its six cities and dozens of organizations that work on affordability issues, have launched the Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition as a formal working group to tackle the issue over the coming years.

“Too many people cannot afford an apartment, cannot afford a house, and therefore they lack opportunity,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White. “If we can’t see that and address it then this community will be handicapping itself greatly.”

A lack of affordable places to live will hamper Greenville’s competitive edge and its ability to continue to attract smart, talented young people, White said.

Most of the 40,000 cost-burdened households throughout the county are families and individuals younger than 35, according to a report by Thomas P. Miller and Associates commissioned by the Greenville Housing Fund and the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority.

The market is not building enough one bedroom or two bedroom units for those people, the study found.

With Greenville County expected to add more than 200,000 new residents over the next 20 years, affordability could become even more of an acute issue than it is now. Existing land and infill will be developed into new housing by developers who also see the potential to profit off the area’s attractiveness.

Thursday marked the launch of a communitywide strategic plan to guide the development of more affordable housing.

The plan will focus on households who earn $57,000 or less per year, which is 80 percent of the median household income in the county. Groups will seek to create more housing where monthly payments will not be more than 30 percent of monthly income, said Bryan Brown, CEO of the Greenville Housing Fund.

In the last three years, the Greenville Housing Fund has supported the creation of 540 affordable housing units, Brown said.

But looking at the scale of the problem, the report found the county needs another 15,000 affordable dwellings now and will need 20,000 by 2030. To narrow that gap, the report suggested the county develop a plan to give incentives to developers to build affordable units rather than market-rate housing, build a mix of infill housing in existing neighborhoods, and rehab 3,000 houses and apartments over the coming years to keep as affordable housing.

It suggested building 10,000 new dwellings as a mix of townhomes, single family houses, condos and apartments throughout existing neighborhoods and on the edges of current projects. It also proposed building a number of large 200-and 400-apartment complexes along corridors near transportation, employment, businesses and recreation.

The report will be a guiding document for the working group to identify locations for possible projects and strategies that will work in Greenville, Brown said.

“To accomplish this plan over the next 10 years is going to require unity of effort,” said Butch Kirven, Greenville County Council chairman.

Kirven called it an auspicious plan but one that will allow more households to achieve home ownership and improve the quality of life for everyone in the county.

“County Council is on board and we’ll see where it goes from here,” he said.

The plan was presented at a virtual joint meeting of Greenville County Council and Greenville City Council.