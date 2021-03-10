Euphoria accepting grant applications from nonprofits, preparing for first Spring Fest

Applications for grants supported by Euphoria — Greenville’s local food, wine and music festival — are now open for Upstate nonprofits. Those interested can apply online through March 26.

This year will be the sixteenth anniversary of the festival, to be held Sept. 16-19. The festival provides grants through its nonprofit organization, Local Boys Do Good (LBDG). Over the years, more than $347,000 has gone Upstate organizations in good financial standing that focus on hunger or health needs, education or supporting children.

Euphoria executive director Morgan Allen said they typically receive about 30 applications and try to pick two to three each year. Typically the effort funds an entire project for each recipient so the number of grants varies. Between $15,000 and $25,000 is awarded each year.

Last year, Euphoria had one recipient, United Ministries Interfaith Hospitality Network, because the event scaled back to about 1,000 participants instead of about 5,500 in previous years. The grant was used to feed 21 homeless families for a year. They purchased food from Mill Village Farms, another nonprofit that grows local produce for low income communities.

“It’s incredibly impressive what they did with the grant,” Allen said.

The festival could receive more applications than typical this year as the pandemic has burdened many nonprofits with additional demand for services along with a drop in giving.

Euphoria was held last year with COVID-19 safety measures in place, including a “mask as you move” policy that required masks when not at your table. It also scaled back events and limited the number of chefs it brought from out of town to five, out of 36 total chefs.

Tickets for Euphoria range from $40 to $400 and will go on sale during its first Euphoria Spring Fest, to be held April 22-25. Allen said the plan for a spring event grew over the past year after the initial idea to celebrate the festival's 15th anniversary was scrapped last year due to the pandemic. She expects 300 to 400 people to attend.

Tickets for a number of Spring Fest events are already sold out, including an educational cocktail hour at Exile, as well as a bourbon class at The Nose Dive.

“It shows that people want to get out and about but they want to feel safe,” Allen said.

The spring event will have similar safety measures to the fall festival, with masks required away from tables and smaller event groups. Feedback from the fall festival showed participants liked the classroom events that had an intimate setting of 20 people or less and one chef, Allen said.

Euphoria is also in charge of Connect for Good GVL, a program started last year that purchases meals from local restaurants and donates them to those experiencing food insecurity, as well as frontline workers. Allen said she was approached in the fall to take charge of the program because of Euphoria’s strong partnerships with local restaurants.

She would like to continue the program, which has provided more than 134,000 meals, but it is expensive. They applied for and received $965,000 of Greenville County's CARES Act funds, which had to be allocated by the end of 2020.

“It’s something we’d love to continue if we can get different funding,” Allen said.