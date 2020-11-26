Environmental groups win $1.5 million settlement in Plantation Pipeline spill case

GREENVILLE — As cleanup and monitoring of a 2014 gas spill in the community of Belton continues by Kinder Morgan, $1.5 million will be available to spend on environmental projects after Upstate Forever and Savannah Riverkeeper won a Clean Water Act case against the gasoline giant.

At one point, the U.S. Supreme Court considered taking the case but instead decided a similar case out of Hawaii in favor of environmental groups earlier this year.

That sent Upstate Forever’s case back to the appeals court, where it was settled and dismissed earlier this month.

Kinder Morgan agreed to create a fund to be used for clean water projects in the watershed and for environmental awareness.

“In the aftermath of this historic spill, nothing had been done to compensate for the harm done to the community’s water resources,” said Frank Holleman, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represented the environmental groups in the case. “This $1.5 million fund will make it possible to benefit the local community by protecting and improving the water resources in the Savannah watershed where this spill occurred.”

Upstate Forever and Savannah Riverkeeper will oversee distribution of the funds, which have been placed at the Foothills Community Foundation. The two organizations are drafting a set of rules to govern a grant process, said Shelley Robbins, Upstate Forever’s energy and state policy director.

Projects will include locations upstream and downstream from the spill site and could broaden to areas in the Savannah River basin in Anderson and Abbeville counties.

“The Savannah River is one of the nation’s most important river systems,” said Tonya Bonitatibus of the Savannah Riverkeeper. “This litigation and this settlement make clear that when a pipeline breaks and the Savannah watershed is contaminated, the polluter will be held accountable.”

In December 2014, a resident discovered the spill near Lewis Road and just uphill from Brown’s Creek, which flows through Abbeville and Anderson counties into Broadway Lake.

By the time the spill was discovered and stopped, at least 369,000 gallons of gas had escaped into the stream, soil and groundwater.

Kinder Morgan, which owns the Plantation Pipe Line in Belton, worked with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on a spill cleanup and remediation plan that is still in place. Of particular concern to Upstate Forever is a plume of gas in the groundwater that has continued to migrate toward another nearby creek. In all, Kinder Morgan has spent more than $17 million to clean up the site and must submit regular public reports on its monitoring and clean up efforts.

The company has said cleanup and monitoring could last a decade.