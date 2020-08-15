Empty Bi-Lo store considered for new EMS headquarters in Greenville County

Greenville County is considering moving its EMS headquarters to a former Bi-Lo grocery store near Interstate 85 outside of downtown Greenville.

The site, at the intersection of South Pleasantburg and Mauldin roads in the city of Greenville, would put the new headquarters along two major thoroughfares and close to Interstate 85. It would also provide ample parking and enough space to allow vehicles inside for restocking and shift changes, officials told The Post and Courier.

No decision has been made yet on the viability of the location. It is owned by a private company, Inland American Greenville Pleasantburg LLC, with a Nashville, Tenn., address.

County Councilman Lynn Ballard said the location is the latest of several the county has explored for moving its EMS operations as the county shifts some operations away from County Square as part of its $1 billion plan to redevelop the 37-acre downtown location into a mixed-use development over the next eight to ten years.

“It sounds promising,” Ballard said while noting there hasn’t yet been discussion of a final proposal.

County Councilman Ennis Fant, whose district includes the proposed site, called it a great location and said it is "on the table" but that it may cost $15 million to renovate the building.

The county has explored numerous sites to move EMS over the past several months but hasn’t yet selected a site, said Bob Mihalic, Greenville County spokesman.

In March, the county asked for companies to bid on a space and cost analysis to upfit a 56,000-square-foot building to house EMS administration and operations.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The new location may also house the county’s emergency management division, which is currently located at Greenville City Hall, and its 911 emergency communication operation and possibly other agencies, according to the county’s request for proposals.

In April, the county said it intended to award the contract for the architectural work to ADW Architects, a Charlotte, N.C. firm that recently designed the city of Greenville’s Fire Station 1 on Verdae Boulevard.

The county must find new locations for a number of services that currently operate out of the 300,000 square-foot County Square complex as it moves ahead with the design and construction of its new $65 million county operations building at the corner of Church and University streets. Grading is underway for the county operations building with construction expected to last until late 2022.

Before the county can demolish County Square, it must find a new home for EMS and a number of smaller agencies that currently use the county office building but won’t have space in the new five-story office tower.

The new county tower will have a smaller footprint, five acres versus the current 20-acres, and will be about 265,000 square feet as opposed to the 300,000 square feet of County Square.

The county is in the process of renovating a pair of office buildings on Halton Road near Haywood Mall that will become the new home to state offices. The county spent $40 million to buy the office buildings and will spend $5 million to $8 million to renovate them for Family Court and other state agencies.

There wasn’t space at Halton Road for EMS so the county began to look at sites to move its emergency services last year, said Butch Kirven, Greenville County Council chairman.

It had previously discussed a move to the former Gantt Fire Department headquarters, but shelved that plan because it didn’t offer enough parking, Ballard said.