Eatery opens on South Main, $13M expansion for E+I Engineering, Greenville schools job fair

Fast-casual Mediterranean eatery Parsley and Mint opened across the street from Falls Park in downtown Greenville on April 20.

The new restaurant is focusing on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, as well as options like takeout, delivery and catering. Similar to Chipotle, you can build your own bowls, salads and wraps with items like citrus chicken, falafel and lamb meatballs.

A second location is expected to open in July at University Square shopping center near Furman University. A third location is in the works but the location isn’t confirmed.

Parsley and Mint had a soft opening beginning April 15. Co-owner Paul Ryll said the only feedback they received was that there was too much food in the bowls. They cut back this week so lids could close on top.

Parsley and Mint is open at 600 S. Main Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of foot traffic across from the park and a lot of the lunch crowd ordering takeout downtown,” Ryll said.

Ryll, who also owns Oscar Mike Appraisal Group, co-owns Parsley and Mint with Rion Mimms, who works at Oscar Mike. They landed the prime location near the park after cold emailing the owner of health food restaurant Happy + Hale, the previous tenant. For now, Parsley and Mint is subleasing the space.

Quick hits

E+I Engineering USA Corporation, located at 400 Supreme Industrial Drive in Anderson County, announced an addition $13 million investment that will create 200 jobs, according to releases from the Upstate SC Alliance and multiple state agencies. E+I manufactures power distribution systems and electrical switchgear for large commercial and infrastructure projects. The expansion will be complete later this year. Anderson County also received a $350,000 grant to help with construction and site preparation.

Greenville County Schools is hosting another job fair as it seeks to fill openings for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers. It will be held at Armstrong Elementary School, 8602 White Horse Road, on April 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Hourly pay ranges from $10.43 to $19.06. More information is available at 864-355-3100 or greenville.k12.sc.us.

The rundown

South Carolina business news you need to know.

The full impact of the state's $200 billion manufacturing sector has been undercounted for years, according to a new study. A big reason is "job misclassifications and uncounted workers previously misjudged a sector," in part due to firms like BMW in Greer hire using staffing firms.

"South Carolina state agencies are inviting veterans to apply for nearly 1,400 openings in a May 4 career fair being held five months after a preference policy made it more likely they’ll get the jobs. Thirty-two agencies and colleges are participating in the first-ever virtual career fair to match veterans with openings in state government," The Post and Courier's Seanna Adcox reports.

The Post and Courier's Mike Fitts: "Four bars in Columbia’s Five Points closed amid alcohol license disputes."

Straight from the release

"Sudler Companies has completed a new 206,140 square foot manufacturing and distribution center as the first building of its 2.5M square foot Fox Hill Business Park, which sets new standards for the construction industry through its pioneering use CarbonCure Technology." Fox Hill is located in south Greenville County, near Fountain Inn.

"OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s Remember Your Favorites Restaurant Pass aims to combat lack of tourism revenue by incentivizing locals to dine at independent restaurants. The campaign, backed by OneSpartanburg Inc.’s Destination Marketing Fund, rewards passholders for dining at a selection of restaurants proximate to the City of Spartanburg. Passholders who check in to three, six or 10 participating restaurants by June 30 qualify for prizes."

Simpsonville news: "Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced ... the sale of Market at Standing Springs, a 63,883-square-foot, new Publix-anchored shopping center in the Greenville metropolitan area of South Carolina. The sales price was $18.2 million."

7-figure home sales

Recent million dollar real estate transactions in the Upstate.

123 Serenity Drive, Lot 13, Salem, 29676 sold April 16 for $1.34 million. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. The seller was represented by Trip Agerton of Justin Winter/Sotheby's International Realty. The buyer was represented by Mike Roach of Top Guns Realty.

7 Riley Hill Court, Greer, 29650 sold April 16 for $1.2 million. 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 0.69 acres. The seller and buyer were represented by Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong and Associates/Sotheby's International Realty.

305 Riverside Drive, Greenville, 29605 sold April 13 for $1.3 million. 6 bedrooms, 6.5+ bathrooms, 0.53 acres. The seller was represented by Beth Nichols of Joan Herlong and Associates/Sotheby's International Realty. The buyer was represented by Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong and Associates/Sotheby's International Realty.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.