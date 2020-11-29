Duke Energy warns against scams as cold season sets in and customers face higher bills

The coronavirus health crisis has stopped cold nearly every aspect of society over the course of the year, but one thing that hasn't stopped are the scammers out to steal money.

If anything, the problem could be worse.

As colder weather sets in, the Upstate's largest power provider is calling attention to the various ways scammers can fool customers into paying money or giving away their identities.

The key, Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said, is to know that the power company will not demand payment without any warning and will never call to ask for sensitive information.

"They're very good at what they do," Mosier said of scammers. "They didn't stop during the pandemic. They didn't stop during the shutdown. They evolved in their tactics."

The evolution occurred even as Duke, like other utilities across the state, placed a moratorium on disconnecting service for overdue bills. Knowing that they couldn't claim power would be cut off, Mosier said, scammers offered refunds, which allowed them to extract sensitive personal information.

As the nights get colder, there can be more panic for a customer faced with electricity being shut off. Also, because of the economic crisis caused by the societal shutdown, the burden of overdue bills has increased.

Compared to this time last year, Mosier said, customers who were already prone to financial difficulty are carrying higher balances.

"The difference is the amount they owe is greater," he said. "For some people it's a significant amount. In a normal year, there's utility assistance out there. There's just a lot more assistance available. The issue is connecting customers to know what's there."

Duke ended the cutoff moratorium last month, as did the Greenville Water System earlier.

Federal COVID-19 relief money has helped give charitable providers more resources, and Duke has contributed nearly $900,000 to the cause, he said.

The financial strain can be helped by making it so that thieves steal less money, and there has been progress, said Jared Lawrence, Duke Energy’s vice president of revenue services and metering.

“At the height of the pandemic, scammers preyed on Duke Energy customers with an alarming frequency,” Lawrence said. “The good news? Most people didn’t fall for it.”

So far this year, Duke customers lost nearly $400,000 to scam tactics. The percentage of customers reporting a scam and having lost money has dropped since 2016, when 9 percent reported losing money. So far this year, that number has dropped to 3 percent.

In an effort to limit scams, Duke has issued these pieces of warning and advice: