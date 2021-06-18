Downtown Simpsonville townhome proposal prompts traffic questions, resident concern

A group of Simpsonville residents are voicing strong opposition to a proposal for 48 townhomes on NE Main Street they fear would upend their neighborhood.

The development, called The Haven, would be built on close to nine acres at the northern entrance to Simpsonville's downtown, just north of Perry Avenue. It would also include roughly two acres of commercial space between the townhomes and NE Main Street.

Ford Elliott of E&H Property LLC is the developer over the project and Paul Harrison of Blue Water Civil Design is the engineer.

About two dozen residents attended a June 1 planning commission meeting to voice their opposition to its approval, according to City Planner Jon Derby.

"For us, coming out of COVID, it was as packed as it's ever been," Derby said.

After hearing public comment that the townhomes would adversely impact traffic, wildlife and flooding in the area, the commission failed to vote on the proposal in a procedural glitch and will consider it again in early July. If the commission approves the project, it will go to City Council.

Kim and Bill Johnston, who have lived in a house on Perry Avenue behind the proposed site of the development since the mid-2000s, told the Post and Courier they worry the development would cause collisions and traffic jams on NE Main. The Johnstons, who attended the meeting earlier this month, have also created an online petition protesting the project that had garnered about 175 signatures as of the afternoon of June 17.

Residents also took issue with the developer's plan to only allow cars to turn right into and out of the development, a detail that emerged during the June 1 meeting.

"With their right in, right out proposal, all these people who want to go left are going to have to go somewhere," said Anthony Steven Pendley, whose Perry Avenue property abuts the 9-acre tract. "They'll make U-turns, go through Citgo, turn left at Bojangles and come down Main Street."

That proposal also raised questions for city staff. The project itself includes a significant amount of green space and walkability relative to a typical townhome development, Derby said. But the traffic proposal, which Derby also wasn't aware of until the June 1 meeting, could be problematic, he said.

"They are providing some amenities that other developments do not have," he said. "But when it came to that part about the right in, right out, that kind of shook us up. We still support it, but that's something that we're going to have to look at. We are not for the right in, right out at a staff level."

Pendley said water drains from Main Street into his neighborhood and often creates unsafe driving conditions in the area. He said he worries the addition of a subdivision nearby would make those issues worse.

Derby said the project will have to meet Greenville County Land Development standards to be approved and could improve runoff in the area. A layout the developer submitted to the planning commission includes a retention pond, though Tammy Dantin, who lives near the site, said she's concerned that will create a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Dantin, Pendley and the Johnstons all said they also fear the proposed development would disrupt wildlife in the area. Kim Johnston said she frequently sees deer in her yard that she believes live in woods that the project would destroy. Birds and other animals also live in the wooded area, the neighbors said.

Derby said residents have indicated they would prefer a park or nature trails on the site, but the city doesn't own the parcel and public officials are limited in their ability to guide how a private land owner develops their property.