Downtown Simpsonville rezoning for 48 townhomes recommended, despite resident opposition

SIMPSONVILLE — Every seat in Simpsonville City Council chambers was filled Tuesday night as the city's planning commission considered rezoning a property just north of downtown where a developer plans to build 48 townhomes and retail space.

Some of those in attendance carried signs protesting the proposed development and many spoke out against it, and specifically the residential aspect, during the public comments section.

When it came time to vote, the commission recommended the rezoning in a 3-2 vote, passing it on to City Council for a final vote. If it passes the full council, the property's zoning would change from from residential, office or institutional to innovative development.

Ahead of the vote, Commissioner Allen Gillespie, who voted in favor of the rezoning, noted that the current zoning of the property along NE Main Street and north of Perry Avenue already allows for the construction of 40 townhomes, and said that its eventual development is a foregone conclusion.

"The biggest factor for me is the current zoning, what is allowed without rezoning," he said. "Unfortunately things aren't always easy to come to a resolution, but I think this is a good plan."

Residents who live near the site of the proposed development voiced concerns in the weeks before the meeting that it would increase traffic, worsen water runoff in the area and negatively impact local wildlife. An online petition against the development created by Bill and Kim Johnston, who live on Perry Avenue near the NE Main property, had about 860 signatures as of Tuesday night.

Kim Johnston said during the meeting she believes the addition of the townhomes would not fit with the surrounding community.

Others who spoke said they were concerned the development would increase traffic accidents on and around NE Main Street, exacerbate flooding issues and cause other safety issues. Several indicated that they would prefer a different project to go on the roughly 8-acre tract.

"We would have the Simpsonville Museum," said resident Tammy Dantin. "Then we would have trails and there's land past the trees that's flat, that could be y'all's parking."

Commissioner Rachel Glanton, who was one of two to vote against the rezoning, said she would also like to see something else go on the property.

Bluewater Civil Design engineer Christina Drake, whose company is attached to the project, said that while most of the concern stemmed from the new townhomes, studies show the residences would draw significantly less traffic than the proposed retail space that would go between the subdivision and NE Main. She also said that the developer was subject to strict storm water regulations and would ensure the project did not exacerbate flooding issues.

Randall Bentley, who spoke on behalf of the property owner, said after the meeting that he understands why people are concerned but that growth is ultimately a positive for the area.

"The things that these people enjoy and that they want wouldn't be here without things like this," he said. "It takes people to have CVSs, to have a brewery, to have banks. So I understand where these folks are coming from, but in the days that their homes were built, people felt just like them."

The commission's decision drew groans of disapproval from the crowd Tuesday nigh, but many said as they left City Hall that they planned to attend the City Council meeting when the rezoning is discussed.