Downtown Greenville's newest rooftop, at AC Hotel, to open just as warm spring days begin

GREENVILLE — In time for the coming warmth of spring, a lively new rooftop space will glow over the downtown skyline in what its creator said will be a premier entertainment destination.

The AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown will open partially in two weeks at the new Camperdown Plaza. But come April 21, its signature feature — a rooftop cocktail garden and event space Juniper — will be open.

The idea, from the rooftop space to drink and dining concepts throughout, is to create a spot similar to larger cities with reputations for creative and lively scenes like Chicago and Austin, DJ Rama, owner and president of Greenville-based Auro Hotels, said.

"This is a gift to Greenville, my hometown," Rama said during a preview tour of the eight-story, 196-room hotel on a warm, sunny weekday. "We owe it to the next generation. Why should we go to Austin for this when we can have it here?

The 16,000-square-foot rooftop area will be split into "high-energy zones" that allow for different experiences and a space that won't have to be completely shut down for private events.

There will be a "secret cocktail garden," which features a faux green lawn with sunset views of the West End and the city skyline toward Broad Street and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance.

A section on the opposite side of the roof will have more all-weather space offering Neopolitan-style pizza until late at night, Rama said. Connected is Jasmine Hall, a ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and small-plate dining.

In all, nearly 29,000 square feet of event space will be available.

The hotel will have a collection of dining concepts to accommodate the public such as Paloma, which will be on the ground floor with open-air seating at the plaza at the corner of South Main and Broad Streets.

A unique feature will be a modern speakeasy called The Press Room, the hotel's nod toward the previous presence on the four-acre Camperdown site — the building that housed The Greenville News.

It's open to the public and begins with a holding area that evokes an editor's office, with artifacts from the newspaper. A code is provided that is good for one day to grant entry into the main space, which features lounge seating and signature drinks.

The hotel is home to one of the largest collections of local art in Greenville County, commissioned especially for the hotel in collaboration with the Metropolitan Arts Council. The collection is comprised of more than 100 pieces from 35 local artists.

The decor pays homage to the aesthetic of the newspaper, textile mill heritage and elements of the area's natural landscape.

Beginning in April, the hotel will program events and activities in the center plaza as COVID-19 health restrictions allow.