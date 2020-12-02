Downtown Greenville penthouse sells for $2.97M; hockey is back; Hartness breaks ground

The sale of a penthouse condo at Falls Tower Camperdown was completed Nov. 24 for $2,970,000, according to multiple real estate listing websites and the agent representing the buyer.

The more than 5,400 square foot residence is listed with the address 355 S. Main St. Unit 1501 and is one of two top-floor units, according to the development's website. The seller, IMI Worldwide Properties, was represented by Bruce Fine, senior vice president of residential brokerage services. Tyler Hudzik of the Yukich Group at Keller Williams DRIVE was listed as the buyer's agent. Both were listed on redfin.com and realtor.com.

Hudzik confirmed the sale by email. No further information was immediately available.

With construction on the overall Camperdown project moving toward completion, 11 additional upper-floor condos in Falls Tower ranging from $1.2 million to $2.7 million are listed on real estate website Zillow as 'pending sale.' Three more units are listed for sale.

However, the IMI maintained website for Falls Tower Camperdown lists 12 units as having been purchased with six still available.

Hockey returns

We've said it before. Sports is business, and a tough one to be in during an infectious pandemic.

Nevertheless, with state enforced capacity restrictions, putting fans in the stands is perfectly possible. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits get in on the act beginning Saturday.

The local ECHL hockey team hosts the South Carolina Stingrays for a preseason game at 7 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. You can find tickets here. The ticketing system will work out the distancing between parties — the arena is calling it 'pod seating' — until limited capacity is reached.

The Swamp Rabbits open the regular season with games Dec. 11 and 12 on the road before hosting the Florida Everblades for back-to-back games on Dec. 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, other events at the arena continued to be canceled or rescheduled as necessary. The running list of updates can be found here.

The rundown

Hartness groundbreaking

The official groundbreaking for the Hotel Hartness, a planned luxury hotel, will be held Thursday after the initial ceremony in late October was postponed due to weather.

The planned 73-room hotel at 103 Alester Square in Greenville is expected to open in early 2022, according to a news release. Among the planned features are a spa, restaurant and 20,000 square feet of indoor event space.

The hotel is within the footprint of a 444-acre development located on land owned by the Hartness family. Hartness Development CEO Sean Hartness, Hay Creek Hotels President and Founder Norman MacLeod, Hotel Hartness General Manager Jonathan Brashier and C+TC Design Studio Senior Principal Jim Culpepper are expected to speak during Thursday's event, according to the release.

Road notes

A couple of road closures in high-traffic business districts to note:

Main Street in Greenville is blocked this week in front of the Camperdown development for crosswalk construction, according to a post on the city's official Twitter account. The sidewalks are open but that section of the street is closed to traffic. The closure extends through Friday.

Starting Friday night, the I-385 northbound lane to enter I-85 northbound, which is exit 36A for those who need to know, will be closed until Monday at 6 a.m., according to a news advisory. The official detour involves sending traffic a few miles down southbound I-85 to exit 46C, which is Mauldin Road, making two lefts and ending up back on I-85 northbound. Those who know the area well enough should make alternate arrangements. We'll leave that between you and the map app of your choosing.

