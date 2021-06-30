Dodge Bearings HQ headed to BridgeWay Station; Beard Papa's comes to Greenville: Business notes

BridgeWay Station announced the headquarters of ABB's Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission will move to the mixed-use development in Mauldin.

The company is moving 250 employees from its Pelham Road location into a 75,000 square foot space. The building will hold offices and an innovation center, where the company will develop and test products.

Earlier this year, Greenville developer Phil Hughes broke ground on BridgeWay Station. The property, between Interstate 385 and Holland Road, is expected to include office space, retail, restaurants, entertainment and outdoor events.

The building Dodge will move to is the first completed in Phase 1 of BridgeWay Station's master plan. The remainder of Phase 1 includes:

69,939 square feet of retail

210,824 square feet of residential

81,000 square feet of institutional development

24,691 square feet of plaza and pavilion public space

Five acres of parks, expected to connect to the Swamp Rabbit Trail

A pedestrian bridge spanning I-385.

Hughes Investments Inc. anticipates Phase 1 will be completed by the last quarter of 2022 or early 2023.

More changes are coming to the area. In early May, it was announced that a charter school is set to move to the former site of a Samsung call center near the development.

Quick hits

Clemson University's College of Science received its largest gift. Alumna Emily Peek Wallace donated $1.25 million to establish the Emily Peek '72 Endowed Directorship for the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences. The endowment focuses on increasing student engagement and enhancing the relevance of the curriculum.

Japanese cream puff chain Beard Papa's will open in Greenville on July 3. The chain, which originated in Osaka, Japan, has more than 400 locations. Guests can customize their own flaky pastry or select from the menu. The store is located at 1143 Woodruff Road in Greenville.

On the move

Personnel announcements from around the Upstate.

Furman University named Anthony Herrera the first chief innovation officer, effective July 1. Herrera will create opportunities for undergraduates to engage in entrepreneurial activities, among other responsibilities. Herrera will also continue as the Furman Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship executive director, which helps students launch social and entrepreneurial endeavors. Before Furman, he spent more than 18 years in talent management and development roles

Melissa Slater, a former marketing communications coordinator for Agfa HealthCare, joined the Hughes Agency as senior account executive. In her new role, Slater will work with clients on public, media and community relations strategies and event management.

The rundown

Business news to know from around S.C.

Straight from the release

Announcements from businesses around the Upstate in their own words.

A global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of doors is establishing operations in York County to service the North American residential market. The new Masonite International Corporation investment announced on June 24 will create more than 220 jobs. The facility will be located at 160 Steele Point Drive in Fort Mill and is expected to be operational in early 2022.

After 19,000 hours of work and 300 tons of steel, a small group of staff from Bon Secours St. Francis gathered at the hospital system's latest medical campus in Simpsonville along Interstate 385 to watch as the final beam be placed. The two-story project will include a freestanding emergency department, a retail pharmacy, among other services. The facility is scheduled to open in early 2022.

7-figure home sales

Recent million-dollar residential sales in the Upstate.

