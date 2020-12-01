Despite resistance, Greenville County's sewer consolidation plan sails forward

With minimal discussion, Greenville County Council voted 8-3 in favor of consolidating all of the sewer systems in unincorporated parts of the county under one umbrella on the second of three readings Tuesday.

The council also set a date, Dec. 15, for a special meeting specifically to pass the consolidation plan before the council turns over a new year and three new members join.

The major shakeup to the county’s sewer authorities would essentially dissolve six legacy sewer special purpose districts that have their roots in the county’s mill heritage and consolidate their assets into the Metropolitan Sewer District.

County Council has billed the move as a unification. Some of the affected sewer districts have called it a hostile takeover.

It would remove the elected commissions that run each of the sewer districts and dissolve the districts themselves, transferring all assets — trucks, equipment, buildings and sewer lines — and debts to MetroConnects.

MetroConnects is not an elected body, but rather its members are appointed by County Council and approved by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The six special purpose districts that would be consolidated include Berea Public Service District; Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District; Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District; Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District; Taylors Fire and Sewer District; and the Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District.

County Council plans to create fire service areas for the districts that run their own fire departments, while the plan says Marietta’s water system would likely be turned over to Greenville Water System.

But the biggest changes for customers will be how they pay for sewer service. Rather than sewer costs appearing on annual property tax bills, MetroConnects would charge a base rate and volume charge attached to monthly water bills.

In a joint statement, commissioners from Taylors, Parker and Gantt called the move a power grab to dissolve local control of fire and sewer agencies.

“County Council cannot hide behind a veil of ignorance on the economic impact their decision will have on low-income, elderly, disabled and home-renting families in Greenville County,” the commissioners said. “Numbers don’t lie. Each of these groups will see new expenses on their monthly bills if consolidation goes through – something Council cannot consider an “unintended consequence” of their decision.”

Carol Elliott, general manager of MetroConnects, said its 50,000 new customers would be billed at the same rate as its existing customers and the next rate increase, which has already been approved, is set for 2023 with approximately three percent annual increases forecast in the following years.

The broader base of customer revenue and rate increases would allow MetroConnects to tackle what it calls a backlog of projects, particularly in the county’s mill villages, where it says decades-old clay pipes leak sewage and allow rainwater to flow into the system, the main drivers of the county’s sewer problems.

But Tuesday, the main source of discussion among council members came from the three who voted against the plan — Mike Barnes, Sid Cates and Willis Meadows.

In a committee of the whole meeting before the council vote, Meadows said the county was performing a hostile takeover of the districts’ fire departments as a way to get its sewer.

Barnes asked why the matter couldn’t be put to a voter referendum but no one acknowledged the question and the debate moved on.

Cates wondered why the entire matter was rushed through. It was introduced on election night, Nov. 3, a public hearing was held via a hybrid Zoom livestream with some members in person at County Square, and a special meeting is needed to finalize the move before new council members take over.

“I feel an absence of knowledge about the whole thing,” Cates said.

There would be a six-month period of due diligence by MetroConnects if the proposal is passed to assess the systems and needs, though Kirven said it would take an act of the council to undo the agreement if it didn’t like what MetroConnects found.

“You can’t know everything,” Kirven said.