Demand for Mauldin building inspections soars as growth continues

Over the past several years, Mauldin's business and development department has typically received anywhere between 200 to 400 requests for building inspections in a given month.

In the first month of 2020, it received more than 100 in a single day. On more than one day in January, it received more than 80.

The increase in requests isn't an anomaly, Mauldin Director of Business and Development Services David Dyrhaug told members of City Council during a Building Codes Committee meeting Monday night.

"Compared to history it's unusually high but it's starting to become more normal," Dyrhaug said.

The city's population grew by roughly 10 percent between 2010 and 2019, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, and the trend has shown no signs of slowing down. Developers are regularly building new subdivisions and businesses to keep up with the need.

The sheer number of requests the city receives has put some strain on Dyrhaug's department, which currently employs a single building inspector. The city often contracts with a private inspection company when requests become to numerous. But the deadline for same-day inspection requests was previously 8 a.m., making it difficult to coordinate with that contractor.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

During the committee meeting Monday night, Dyrhaug asked for permission to move that deadline back to 4 p.m. the day before, and the committee agreed.

"If there is a day when it is just beyond our ability to provide those inspections from our in-house inspector, then we can call on the company that we contract with," Dyrhaug told the committee. "I don't expect that to become a norm necessarily, but this practice will help us to be prepared."

Councilwoman Carol King, who chairs the Building Codes Committee, said during the meeting that while the surge in demand has caused some logistical issues, she sees the increased demand for inspections as a positive sign.

"It's great that we're getting a lot of these because that means more building permits," she said.