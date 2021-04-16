Deck the Hallmark podcasters open new recording studio to customers

Hallmark movies. You either love them or hate them for their predictable, happily ever after storylines.

The feel-good films are famously filmed in about 15 days and not meant to be taken seriously. But a trio in Greenville — Panda, Dan and Bran — started a podcast, Deck the Hallmark, to do just that.

“We give those movies zero leeway,” joked Daniel Thompson. “You’re putting something under a microscope that you have no business putting under a microscope.”

“Watching them and taking notes causes you to see, ‘Wow, these really aren’t as good as I thought they were at some point,’” joked Brandon Gary.

That was three years ago. Within a few months, they were invited on Good Morning America and the podcast has racked up more than four million downloads. Deck the Hallmark is the flagship of the Bramble Jam Podcast Network, which they started in 2019. Originally recorded in Gary’s living room, it is now produced out of a space on Laurens Road they are renting out to other podcasters.

“Everyone wants to start a podcast but they don’t know what to do next,” Thompson said.

For $75, a podcaster can record for an hour. For no extra charge, Gray will edit the episode and post it to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. For $250, Gray will edit both an audio component and a video component for YouTube.

“You show up. You do the thing you wanna do. And then you walk out,” Gray said.

Thompson said it is also a good option for training videos or to advertise a small business. A group of architects uses the service to explain how they design schools. While that type of podcast won't go viral, it is worthwhile if it leads to even one project.

"Businesses like that just need 100 of the right listeners," Thompson said.

Nathan Robinson, creative specialist, helps produce the podcast for the architecture firm, which wants to be a thought leader in their field. Rather than hiring someone who knows how to record, edit and publish a podcast, as well as buying all the equipment, they get time at Bramble Jam.

"Podcasting isn't about being the next [highest-paid podcaster] Joe Rogan," Robinson said. "It's more about putting a microphone on your business, or thought leadership, or potential clientele."

About a quarter of the podcasts on Apple's service only have one episode, according to a recent report from Amplifi Media. A service like Bramble Jam can help keep podcasters accountable, Robinson said.

"It's not just you in your closet and after one or two episodes, you give up," he said.

Right now, they rent the studio about 12 to 15 hours per month, but they have the capacity to rent it that much per week. Some podcasters reserve four to five hours at a time and record episodes back-to-back, while others rent weekly.

Robinson said it is a good opportunity for new podcasters to use the same equipment used for a successful podcast like Deck the Hallmark.

"This isn't just a business idea for them," he said. "It's already been successful for them and they're at the stage where they can open the studio to help others move from zero to one in this space."

Thompson and Gray, who formerly worked as a principal and teacher, respectively, said they weren’t able to quit their day jobs until they started posting to YouTube and created Bramble Jam. A podcast network is a group of podcasts that are produced and distributed to advertisers through one company.

Like other successful podcasters, Deck the Hallmark realized they could keep the money in-house with a network of podcasts. This is especially true for ad revenue, which is expected to jump 45 percent to more than $1 billion in the U.S. this year, according to research firm eMarketer.

So far, the Bramble Jam network includes 12 podcasts, some of which they host themselves. Fostering Hope is hosted by Hallmark Channel actress Jen Lilley and centers on foster care and adoption. Our Dad’s Diary shares messages dads want their kids to hear. My Year With Dolly breaks down every Dolly Parton album.

Podcast networks commonly cross-promote, especially if all the shows are connected by a similar genre. Bramble Jam podcasts are all family-friendly. In the early days of Deck the Hallmark, listeners said they were happy to find a podcast their family could listen to in the car.

Thompson and Grady said it is possible a renter with the right idea could join the network. Being a part of Bramble Jam or other podcast networks is sometimes the difference between a podcast dying after a few episodes or growing into a well-known show. The podcast market is crowded. In June 2018, Apple had 550,000 podcasts. Now it has over two million shows and 48 million episodes.

Gary’s advice to newcomers is “rarely should a podcast idea go unexplored” but also “don’t plan forever.” Eventually, you just need to start putting out content and see what happens, he said. When he first started posting Deck the Hallmark episodes back in July 2018, they were just for practice before the Christmas season ramped up. But they quickly caught on and by November they were on Good Morning America.

"But don't only focus on listeners and making money," he said. "If you're not passionate about a topic, don't do it. People can tell."

After three years, the three friends have watched about 300 Hallmark movies and aren’t even close to having watched them all. So far, their favorites are Two Turtle Doves and Snow Bride.

Their mission remains the same. It is the same for their podcast, the podcast network and the new rental studio.

“The reason we do it is the same reason Hallmark movies exist, which is to put stuff out there that can make people happy,” Gary said.