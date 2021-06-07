Deal to sell Greenville's City Hall could come before July in building swap

GREENVILLE — The push to sell City Hall and move operations to a new headquarters on the edge of Falls Park is moving at a fast pace, with the possibility of a proposal to consider by the end of this month.

The deal would involve a property swap between the city and the owners of what is known as the Bowater building on the edge of Reedy River Falls. The goal is to have a proposed agreement "as quickly as possible" with specific cost figures, City Manager John McDonough told the City Council in a special meeting June 7 to discuss the plan.

"I don't know exactly when we'll have that, but when we have the numbers, we'll have the numbers, and we'll bring that forward," McDonough said. "I'd like to have that done by the end of the month."

The idea to move from the 10-story City Hall tower built in 1973 to the former headquarters of the Bowater company first emerged two weeks ago.

But talks of the deal date at least as far back as December 2020.

That's when a firm commissioned to inspect the Bowater building — which is about 20 years younger than City Hall — found it to be in "good condition," McDonough said.

The assessment determined the city would need to spend about $4.7 million to repair the aging roof, electrical system and mechanical components.

The cost to renovate Bowater, which sits between the sparkling new Camperdown and Grand Bohemian Hotel projects, is less than the $5.75 million the city estimates the current City Hall will need over the eight years.

Standing four stories tall, the Bowater building was constructed in 1991.

In 2017, an investment group associated with the developer of the massive Camperdown project, Centennial American Properties, bought the building for $27 million, according to Greenville County property records.

The city and Centennial have made multi-million-dollar deals in the area in recent years.

Last year, as part of the Camperdown development that includes the 17-story Falls Tower, Deca luxury apartments and AC Hotel, the city agreed to pay nearly $20 million in infrastructure improvements related to the project.

In 2016, Centennial's president, Brody Glenn, proposed an office building on a sliver of land between the Bowater garage and the Main Street bridge, which prompted the city to commit $4 million to preserve it from development.

In the assessment of the use of the Bowater building for a new headquarters, a citizen committee formed to advise on environmental issues suggested the city's purchase of the building would give leaders control over any future development along the river.

City Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said after McDonough's report that the property, with a footprint of just over an acre of land, represents one of the few opportunities left to preserve the Reedy River from large-scale development in the heart of the city.

"By us taking this and preserving that, to me, that's a valuable part of the move," Dowe said. "If it weren't for us taking it anything could really happen to that property, and I think preserving it for the community is important."

Mayor Knox White said it presented a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

The city said the Bowater building would create a more customer-friendly environment, where City Council chambers would be ground level instead of the top floor of City Hall.

The ground floor would provide a "one-stop shop" for things like securing city permits. Departments are currently spread across multiple floors.

The plan calls for the city to possibly use three floors for its use and lease out the remaining floor with room to expand.