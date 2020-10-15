COVID buzzkill: Downtown Christmas parade canceled, but Ice on Main skating will press on

Throughout this year of societal shutdown, as one signature downtown Greenville festival and custom after another was canceled, the annual Poinsettia Christmas seemed far off in the distance -- perhaps far enough to survive the coronavirus.
It was even used to encourage mask-wearing, like a parent dangling the threat of Santa Claus leaving a misbehaving child off his list.
But alas, the buzzkill that is COVID-19 prevails again.
The parade has been canceled, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said on Thursday, as health experts fear a second wave of the spread of the coronavirus as cold winter months force more people inside
"Given the number of people this popular event attracts each year, it would be impossible for us to ensure attendees maintain the recommended social distance," Brotherton said.
However, what has become a sort of unofficial beginning of the winter season -- the city's popular Ice on Main skating rink next to City Hall and its towering Christmas tree -- will proceed.
The rink, which is meant to resemble a mini Rockefeller Plaza in the faux grassy area of the Courtyard Mariott hotel, arrives on Nov. 13. Ice on Main typically ends on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, but this year will extend to Jan. 31.
"Modifications will be made to limit capacity with date-specific, timed entries at the ice rink and enhanced health and safety guidelines," Brotherton said.
Ever since the coronavirus began to cancel society in March, event after event has been scrapped or gone virtual - Artisphere, Fourth of July fireworks and the biggest one, Fall for Greenville.
But the ice rink can continue, Mayor Knox White said, after seeing the success of the social-distancing measures put in place by the Saturday downtown farmer's market, where the city can control entry with number of patrons and requirement to wear masks.
The farmer's market, rebranded during COVID as the "Essential Market," will continue as the "holiday edition" on the weekends of Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The market will feature seasonal produce, specialty items and holiday crafts and operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The city has steadily been staking a claim as a retail destination for holiday season shopping, White said. The improvisation that will come with trying to create an overall holiday experience through programs with businesses, window decorating contests and holiday lights will accelerate that effort, he said.
Now on the clock ... St. Patrick's Day.