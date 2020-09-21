Coronavirus shutdown, minor league contraction: Greenville Drive look beyond uncertainty

It was the uncertain early days of the coronavirus shutdown, a time when the sound of fans singing “Sweet Caroline” in the eighth inning should fill the springtime air.

The Greenville Drive took to its digital message board outside Fluor Field in the shadow of Shoeless Joe’s statue.

“It’s Late April,” the sign read, the team using its archrival in Charleston as a foil. “The Drive & Red Sox are Undefeated and the RiverDogs & Yankees Haven’t Won a Game. We Hope to See You Soon!”

It was a false hope, of course, as millions of dollars were lost with seasons canceled across the U.S. and ballparks opened only for small-scale events.

Now, the Drive and 160 other minor league teams look to an uncertain financial future. On top of that, they face an existential crisis as Major League Baseball takes over the minor league system in October and will decide if some teams get to exist, virus or not.

Drive owner Craig Brown said last week he is confident that his organization — which 15 seasons ago helped breathe life into the West End when the stadium was built with private money — will survive.

In what form, he isn’t sure.

“As much as we’d like to say everything will be normal next April, and as much as we hope and pray, we can’t say that with certainty,” Brown said. “So, we don’t have a certain future, but we certainly are operating as if we have a certain future.”

The financial impact from the canceled season was dire. The organization lost $2.6 million in cash as it could only offer a few scaled-down events, Brown said. At the same time, Brown said he had to restructure $12 million in debt related to recent extensive renovations of Fluor Field. The payment is $2 million a year.

However, the challenges facing the organization are based on the limitations caused by the virus. Stop the spread, Brown said, and fans can fill the stands again, to some degree or another.

"The combination of operating losses and not being able to pay our debt obligations has really been a sobering situation,” he said. “It’s all revenue-related. The business model isn’t broken."

***

While the debt for renovations is a burden, Brown said, the quality of Fluor Field is a major factor in what teams will survive the MLB’s contraction plans, which will take place after the MLB’s contract with a governing body of the minor leagues expires Sept. 30.

The Drive is affiliated with the Boston Red Sox, and has so closely aligned itself with the brand that its left-field fence resembles a mini-version of Fenway Park’s “Green Monster.”

“We have a strong relationship with the Boston Red Sox,” Brown said. “We’ve carved out ourselves as one of the best operators in the country relative to minor league baseball. Totally we will be a survivor, but it really is going to change the landscape of our industry in a very material way.”

The Drive plays in the Class A South Atlantic League, along with the Columbia Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs.

Two teams in the league — the Lexington Legends and Chattanooga Lookouts — are on a list of teams, shared last year by the New York Times, that are in jeopardy of losing their major-league affiliations.

However, multiple reports state that the teams on the list have shifted over time throughout the course of negotiations, which MLB is expected to continue in the weeks ahead even though it could simply let the contract expire and deal directly with owners of its choosing.

The MLB proposal would strip 40 teams of their professional affiliation and allow them to join amateur independent leagues, a move that owners across the country say would dramatically decrease the value of their franchises.

Jason Freier, chairman and CEO of Hardball Capital, which owns the Columbia Fireflies, said that he believes that the teams in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston "are 100 percent safe."

Likewise, Charleston RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols said the organization is confident it will survive. The team was able to pay its $383,000 lease with the city for Joe Riley Park.

“I see no reason why we wouldn’t be here operating and playing next season,” Echols said.

However, Freier also owns the Chattanooga Lookouts.

“I’m cautiously optimistic about what the ultimate deal with look like for our teams," Freier said, "but until that is done, there is a degree of anxiety and uncertainty about that.”

The Drive negotiates its affiliation with the Red Sox every four years.

Whatever deal emerges from MLB negotiations likely will allow for longer affiliation contracts, Brown said.

“We’re talking along the lines of a 10-year type agreement so that we will not have to do this again and we can kind of reduce the uncertainty," he said. "If there’s 40 teams eliminated now, then the worst thing that can happen is in four years time there can be another 30 or 40, and I think it’s fair to say MLB doesn’t want to happen either.”

***

The timing of the pandemic was particularly difficult for baseball clubs, which depend on the March to September stretch almost solely to stay financially viable. If the virus had come last September, Freier said, teams would have been able to take the recently completed season revenue and be conservative in plans for the 2020 season.

The shuttering of ballparks came just as teams had invested in the upcoming season with no idea of what was about to come.

“We were spending in earnest for seven months with an idea that we would see a return on that once the season started,” he said.

The Fireflies, like the Drive and RiverDogs, were granted Paycheck Protection Program loans by the federal government to help ease the financial burden. The loans were in the range of $350,000 to $1 million.

If the season resumes in April, organizations will have gone 19 months without their chief revenue stream, Freier said.

“What we're looking at now is how we bridge the gap until the season begins,” he said.

That means hosting events in whatever ways are safe, he said, which is more easily done in newer, more-flexible venues like the Fireflies' four-year-old, $37 million Segra Park and Fluor Field.

Over the summer, Echols said, the RiverDogs relied on hosting summer youth baseball camps and tournaments, albeit with limited attendance.

Brown is marketing Fluor Field as "the ideal social-distance venue" and earlier this summer used the venue to help Greenville Charter High School and Christ Church Episcopal School conduct graduation ceremonies.

The Drive is continuing with plans to upgrade the experience at Fluor Field with confidence that baseball will return strong.

Plans to transform Field Street into a flexible event space, similar to Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park, are pushing ahead with the development of .408 Jackson, a mixed-use retail and apartment project paying homage to Greenville native Shoeless Joe Jackson's record-setting rookie batting average.

The Field Street project should be complete in time for the 2022 season, Brown said.

“We’re responding in a very aggressive way," he said. "This is not the time to hunker down. This is not the time to feel sorry for ourselves. This is our town, our community. This is where our family lives. So we have really doubled down on our commitment to the community.”