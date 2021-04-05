Controversial Greenville County land development rule Article 3.1 recommended for repeal

Repeal a controversial land development rule that has embroiled Greenville County in a multitude of lawsuits moved a step closer April 5 as the county’s Planning and Development Committee voted 3-2 to send it to the full County Council for an all-important second vote.

County Council Chair Willis Meadows said the county is facing lawsuits from developers and those opposed to certain developments. Each group leans on what he called a vague rule, Article 3.1, in the county’s land development regulations that is used to "beat us over the head" when it suits their purposes.

“I think it just needs to go away,” Meadows said.

The lawsuits, Meadows said, are “a waste of the attorney’s time and a waste of taxpayers’ money. And because of that we need to do something that we can define.”

Last month, Meadows introduced a measure for a total repeal of Article 3.1, which sparked debate on the council about whether the county should seek to reword or replace the rule before repealing the law.

At the committee meeting April 5, a motion by Councilman Chris Harrison to hold the vote 30 days to give time for the committee to replace the rule failed on a 3-2 vote. Councilmembers Mike Barnes, Steve Shaw and Xanthene Norris then voted in favor of the full repeal.

Meadows said two words in particular in the rule are problematic: compatible and adequate. But neither of the words are defined and have led the county’s planning commission and council to make decisions to deny or approve subdivisions or land zoning changes using the rule.

He said he would be in favor of a rule that defines the language with specifics but he urged the committee to push forward with a straight repeal while simultaneously working on a replacement ordinance.

Meadows also suggested the county could repeal the rule and put a replacement to a countywide referendum.

The chairman of the Planning and Development Committee, Joe Dill, voted against the repeal and said the council should have slowed down to let his committee draft a replacement rule first.

“This is one where I really believe the committee should develop a replacement for (Article) 3.1 rather than throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Dill said.

Dill said he understood the need to change the rule, saying it has left the community divided.

Dill represents District 25 in Travelers Rest where much of the land is unzoned. Article 3.1 gives officials the ability to reject developments that aren’t compatible with existing infrastructure, density or environmental factors. It has been used multiple times to reject developments in rural areas of his district.

Shaw called it the toughest decision he as a new council member has faced thus far but said he voted for the repeal because it will force the discussion to the full council.

The repeal isn’t on the council’s agenda for its April 6 meeting but would likely be discussed April 20 at second reading, which is typically when council members debate the measure and introduce any amendments. The change would require a public hearing before it could be approved at third reading.

Pelham at Patewood townhomes

The committee voted to hold another controversial project because the developer plans to make significant changes to the project, which would require a staff review before proceeding.

Charlotte, N.C. developer Adam Purser had proposed to build 190 townhouse-style apartments across Pelham Road from the Patewood Road medical campuses. The plan drew widespread opposition from residents along Pelham Road who want the stretch to remain single-family residential and had concerns about safety since the project proposed entrances near the intersection of Pelham and Hudson roads.

The 11-acre site is zoned “R-20,” which would allow about 20 single-family homes. Purser wanted to change it to a flexible review district with 11 buildings that would range from two-to-three stories.

The developer sent a letter to the county requesting the project be held so he can submit major changes.

Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas, who represents the area, said the developer’s new plan would remain residential in nature. The council has previously rejected proposals to build a CVS Pharmacy on the site.

“We hope to work on a plan that meets the requests of the citizens,” Tzouvelekas said.

Tzouvelekas said he plans to discuss the developer’s revised proposal with neighborhood leaders in the next week and has scheduled a community meeting to be held at 6 p.m., April 15 at County Square for the developer to share the updated proposal.