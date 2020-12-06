Consolidate sewer or lose control of fire departments, Greenville County districts told

Sewer districts that have provided service to communities across Greenville County for decades say baked into the county’s plan to consolidate seven sewer districts into one is a strong-armed threat – if they don’t, the county will also take over their local fire departments.

Written into the sewer consolidation ordinance that needs just one more vote by County Council to pass on Dec. 15, is what’s called an “option” for districts to transfer operation of their sewer systems over to MetroConnects, the one special purpose district the county chose to survive.

Districts that choose the option to give up control of their sewer by March 31, 2021 will be allowed to continue on as a special purpose district with the ability to run its own fire department and levy its own taxes without the county’s input.

Those that don’t comply willingly by the deadline will have their special purpose districts dissolved and will not only lose control of their sewer but their fire department as well.

In turn, the county would create fire service areas run initially by a council-appointed board to manage the operations of those districts and the county council would gain power to approve tax rates.

“It’s not a carrot. It’s a hatchet that says, ‘if you don’t agree to giving it up willingly, then we’re going to strip your district,’” said Michael Stansell, the wastewater collection director for Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District, which so far has fought the proposal.

Besides Gantt, the county wants to consolidate Berea Public Service District; Marietta Water, Fire, Sanitation, and Sewer District; Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District; Taylors Fire and Sewer District; and the Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District.

Four of those districts – Gantt, Marietta, Parker and Taylors – have sued the county in an effort to stop the consolidation.

Rita Bolt Barker, an attorney representing Parker and Taylors, called it coercion that would turn fire assets and responsibilities over to the county.

“I call it the blackmail clause,” said Samantha Babb, Taylors director of sewer services. “If by March 31 we agree to give them the sewer, they’ll leave fire alone.”

Mark Tollison, county attorney, confirmed that’s how the proposal would operate. He said that the county can’t consolidate part of the responsibility of a district and leave the rest alone. It’s all or nothing. Either way, fire protection would remain in the affected areas, but if the district chooses to transfer its assets to MetroConnects on its own, the county can leave the SPD in place.

That’s the choice Wade Hampton’s commissioners made this past Wednesday, said Lewis Tollison, chairman of the Wade Hampton Fire and Sewer District Commission.

Tollison said the district is proud of the work its sewer department has done to inspect and rehabilitate its sewer lines, but given the county’s decision to consolidate its sewers, Wade Hampton voted to transfer its sewer service to MetroConnects so its residents can continue being represented by an elected board.

“We feel this path forward is in the best interest of the neighbors we serve to protect and look forward to that continued service as their elected representatives,” Tollison said in an emailed statement.

Berea hasn’t joined the lawsuit or spoken at County Council about the proposal. The district didn’t return a request for comment Friday morning.

County Councilman Lynn Ballard said the special purpose districts have known this day was coming since last year and that the districts had even discussed forming a coalition more than a year ago.

He said they’d met every other Friday for months before the coronavirus pandemic hit as the county considered consolidation.

But the sewer district operators said at this juncture when their very existence is on the line, they’ve been shut out of the process.

The sewer districts said they found out about the consolidation plan when the agenda posted for the meeting Nov. 3, the same time as the general public.

“Nothing going on Nov. 3 was there?” said Kay, with Parker. “Oh yeah, that was the big election night.”

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

In mid-November, the council set up a workshop to discuss the proposal’s details. The only sewer district invited to give input was MetroConnects.

Councilman Ennis Fant organized an online presentation Nov. 29 for his constituents, which includes four of the affected districts. Those districts didn’t find out about the meeting until days after it was held.

The frustrated officials have been left mostly to make phone calls to their council members. Those calls have gone mostly unreturned, they said.

And time after time the council has said it’s basing its decision on the new county comprehensive plan, passed last year, that calls for further consolidation of the county’s sewer system. The only representative of the sewer districts on that planning committee was MetroConnects.

“We haven’t been called to the table yet.” Said Jeffrey Hannah, a Taylors commissioner.

Members of County Council have said the county has worked for years to consolidate its sewer systems from the disjointed way the sewers were built around textile mill villages up to a century ago.

Sewer districts across the county, including its municipalities, have been working under an intergovernmental agreement with ReWa, the regional sewer authority, to fix extensive issues with cracked or failing lines – many made of clay – that leak sewage into the groundwater and rivers and allow rainwater to overwhelm the sewage treatment systems.

The districts are in various stages of working through those rehab plans and have spent millions to expedite repairs.

They say they’re in the best position to keep up with those plans because they know their systems’ faults and can make repairs at a fraction of the costs MetroConnects says is needed.

The systems have known for decades the repairs were needed but didn’t take action until recent years, either due to lack of financial ability or lack of expertise, said Frank Holleman, an environmental attorney who’s spoken in favor of consolidation.

The environmental community, Homebuilders Association of Greenville and Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce all back the consolidation plan.

If Greenville were to develop a well-managed sewage treatment system for the area right now, it wouldn’t create 14 separate sewer operators with independent control over their own systems, Holleman said.

“The decisions that were made 50-70 or more years ago, I’m sure they were reasonable at the time, but the current organization is an artifact of history,” he said. “It is not a system that you would put in place to manage a modern, well-treated, well-run sewer system.”

Just over a decade ago, the town of Piedmont was at an impasse. It couldn’t maintain the crumbling, century old sewer lines and needed an infusion of cash to bring its system up to par.

The town was looking for a way out, and with help from elected officials and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the town received a $10 million grant to completely revamp its system. In return, the town agreed to turn its sewer operations over to MetroConnects, said Tracy Wallace, Piedmont’s district administrator and fire chief.

The move worked for Piedmont, he said. It was able to maintain control of its fire department, which it wanted, and cede control of its sewers, which it also wanted to do.

“To us, it was more of a liability,” Wallace said. “We could never run it the way it was meant to be run.”

The difference, he said, was Piedmont wasn’t pushed into the decision. It made it willingly. He said he understood why entrenched sewer departments in other Greenville districts don’t want to cede control.

After County Council’s 8-3 vote this past Tuesday to push ahead with consolidation, commissioners from Gantt, Parker and Taylors put out a statement.

“If County Council proceeds with this unlawful and improper plan, which violate South Carolina statutes and case law, several of the special purpose districts will be challenging the actions in court,”

Hannah, with Taylors, called it a hostile takeover. He said he wasn’t about to cave under pressure.