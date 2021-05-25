Close to 5,000 homes under construction in and around Mauldin, city reports

MAULDIN — Data from Mauldin's Business and Development department shows more than 4,700 homes are currently under construction in and around the city, with thousands more in the works.

The largest projects currently being built are 806 houses and townhomes at the Arden Woods development on Fork Shoals and Ashmore Bridges roads, 572 units at the Chestnut Ridge development off of Union Church Road, and a 610-home development called Harrington on Reedy Fork Road. Other sizable construction projects include a 340-unit development on Loblolly Circle and 330 apartments off Laurens Road in the northwest part of the city.

Business and Development Director David Dyrhaug presented the numbers to the city's planning commission at a May 25 meeting after the members asked for a breakdown of Mauldin's growth and demographics. During the same presentation, Dyrhaug noted population estimates indicate the city has grown from about 22,800 people in 2010 to roughly 25,400 in 2019, an increase of about 11 percent.

But exact numbers, Dyrhaug said, won't be available until the 2020 Census data on municipalities is released later this year.

"That will really tell more of the story," he said. "That's a count of everyone. It's not just one of these surveys."

Along with the homes already under construction, 296 more that have been approved. There are roughly 1,800 prospective homes that have yet to go through the submittal process, according to the data Dyrhaug presented.

During the meeting, Dyrhaug told the commission that residential development is spread fairly evenly throughout Mauldin, but the area around Fork Shoals and Ashmore Bridge in the southwest part of the city has seen more growth than others.

The Arden Woods, Chestnut Ridge and Harrington developments are all in that area. A 437-home development called Green Pine Estates is also pending approval in that general area, along with hundreds more homes that are currently under construction.

The data Dyrhaug presented also showed more than 700 homes have recently been completed in and around the city.