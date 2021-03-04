Close to 300 new homes proposed in Simpsonville across several developments

There are close to 300 new homes poised to come to Simpsonville spread across four developments.

Simpsonville's Planning Commission voted unanimously March 2 to annex three properties to make way for two new housing developments and the expansion of another.

The commission also approved a master site plan for the second phase of another project. That plan includes the addition of 138 apartment units to the already existing Waterleaf at Neely Ferry development on Wiley Drive in Simpsonville. New phase will also include new office space.

City Planner Jon Derby said Graycliff Capital Development, which is heading up the project, initially planned to only build office space in the second phase but changed course in November.

"They changed it up to allow for more multi-family but also to have some units designed as live/work setups," he said.

Another development would be built along Stenhouse Road, directly behind the Walmart on Simpsonville's West Georgia Road. The project, proposed by Greenville's Seamon Whiteside and Associates, would include roughly 117 new townhomes. The homes would be built on a tract that is currently broken into six single-residence properties totaling a little more than 8 acres.

Another annexation the commission approved would pave the way for 10 craftsman-style houses on Stokes Road across from the Linden Park Subdivision. Fewer houses may be built on the lot depending on road design and storm water regulation, Jon Derby said.

The third tract of land the city voted to incorporate into the city is less than an acre but sits on the edge of a planned expansion of the Morning Mist Farms subdivision.

While the portions of the development that are already built sit in Greenville County, the new phase will be within Simpsonville's city limits. The sliver of land the commission voted to incorporate is the future site of the expansion's entrance and Derby said bringing it into the city will simplify jurisdictional questions for emergency services in the area.

The expansion of Morning Mist Farms will be done in two parts. The city has already approved the first, which will include the 28 houses. The second part is still under review.