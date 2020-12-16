Clemson, US Army partner up on autonomous vehicle design at Greenville facility

GREENVILLE — Clemson University announced Tuesday that its automotive engineering department will team up with the U.S. Army to develop models for self-driving armored vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Defense is funding a new $18 million program dubbed The Virtual Prototyping of Ground Systems Center (VIPR-GS), a media release said. Its work will take place at Clemson's International Center for Automotive Research (ICAR) in Greenville.

It is the largest competitive research grant the university has announced so far this year and larger than any single research award in the 2019-2020 school year, according to data presented to Clemson trustees at a Sept. 1 research and economic development meeting.

The VIPR-GS program will involve more than 65 Clemson professors in seven engineering departments who will be led by Zoran Filipi, according to a university release. Filipi is chairman of the university's automotive engineering department and is executive director of the Carroll A. Campbell Graduate Engineering Center at ICAR. He adds founding director of VIPR-GS to his titles with Tuesday's announcement.

Clemson researchers will partner with the U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, the release said, and the program is envisioned to extend several years.

Research into autonomous vehicles has become part of daily life at Clemson. Mechanical engineering professor Ardalan Vahidi this summer wrapped up a three-year, $1.16 million research project in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy to reduce braking among — and improve the energy efficiency of — autonomous vehicles. This year's "Deep Orange" project, an annual, student-led effort to produce a car prototype, focuses on an autonomous Indy-style race car.

"For the last decade, we have diligently strengthened and expanded our capabilities to become the nationally recognized institution we are today," Filipi said in a prepared statement from the school.

Filipi described the Army's project as high-impact, multi-disciplinary and ambitious, and he said Clemson University's experience in autonomous vehicle and advanced propulsion and systems engineering research make it well-equipped to take it on.

The challenge researchers face is how to design an armored, autonomous vehicle that functions both on and off the road. Virtual prototyping is a cost-effective way to test "new concepts and algorithms," the university release said.

In its final phase, student engineers will create a prototype of an autonomous armored vehicle for Deep Orange. Past Deep Orange sponsors have included BMW, Toyota, Mazda, Ford and Honda. This will be the first time students have created a military vehicle.

According to the university release, the VIPR-GS center is designed to accelerate development and validation of "high impact technologies" and to be a "catalyst for economic growth." ICAR is one of several Clemson "innovation" campuses across the state. Others are the Restoration Institute in Charleston, the Center for Human Genetics in Greenwood, the Biomedical Engineering Innovation Center at the Patewood Center in Greenville and the Innovation Campus and Technology Park in Pendleton, which houses the Advanced Materials Center.

"Our innovation campuses were founded to create partnerships that provide key research and learning opportunities to benefit South Carolina, the region, and the nation," said Angie Leidinger, vice president for external affairs, in the release.

Research grants have grown steadily in recent years at Clemson University, which raised a total of $118 million in the 2019-2020 school year. Though still uncertain, that sum will likely go down this year because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, university administrators reported in September.