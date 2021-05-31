Clemson University students innovate eco-friendly tampon design

CLEMSON — Claudia Sisk and Marissa Jansen are motivated by many things.

Women and menstrual health.

Excelling as students at Clemson University.

And a keen desire to beat their boyfriends at their own game.

In March, Sisk and Jansen took the top prize in Clemson's "Spark" challenge, an entrepreneurial contest within the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences (CECAS), for an original idea that almost had to come from the brains of these young women: a reusable tampon applicator that dramatically reduces consumer waste.

With the win, Sisk and Jansen brought home $2,500 cash but also confidence in a product that promotes women's health and sustainability. They intend to prototype the product and patent it over the next year, and eventually collect seed money to produce it and to bring it to market.

"We had a great idea," Jansen said. "But I won't lie. I was very driven to beat (our boyfriends). That was a very strong guiding factor."

Their boyfriends' team, which developed an app, came in second.

On a serious note, Jansen — who co-founded the first collegiate chapter nationally at Clemson of the Homeless Period Project after working with the group in Charleston — said the Spark challenge shone a light on what women in the sciences can accomplish and why their participation matters.

Jansen, who is from Charleston, and Sisk, from Charlotte, are close friends and will live together next year while Jansen, a May health sciences graduate, prepares to apply for medical school and Sisk finishes her bioengineering degree. They gush with respect for one another, each crediting the other for making their project — dubbed "Nature's Gift" — possible.

"I just, through speaking with different women and being a part of different communities and outreach, I kind of recognize that there are very big problems when it comes to menstruation from a sustainability point and a comfort point, and a, just, 'it sucks' point," Jansen said. "And I wanted to improve that. And I remember, looking at Claudia and, I was like, 'What do I do?'"

Jansen said Sisk immediately got to work designing a tampon application system on SolidWorks software.

"Marissa doesn't give herself enough credit," Sisk responded, the pair of them speaking with The Post and Courier by Zoom. "When we got into the pitch competition, they're not necessarily saying, 'How did you model that?' They're asking questions like, 'How do you know that your demographic wants this? What is your target?'"

Jansen, Sisk said, could answer all the market questions because of her work with and passion for the Homeless Period Project.

"It honestly couldn't have worked without each other," Jansen said.

Sisk and Jansen's pitch: Nature’s Gift is a two-piece reusable tampon applicator with a steel insertion rod and a silicon insertion sheath. Each set would cost $25 and would come with two sizes for disposable cotton inserts matching heavy or light menstrual flow. According to their research, U.S. consumers throw out about 7 billion tampons and applicators annually; Nature's Gift would reduce that rate of waste. It is also cheaper, with applicators lasting a couple of years and cotton inserts (sold separately) costing about $3.50 a month.

Conventional tampon supplies typically cost $13.25 a month, and each user throws hundreds of plastic applicators in the garbage annually.

Sisk, the bioengineering major, has done three co-op rotations with medical device maker Arthrex. She said her experience there and in her classes at Clemson, including biomaterials and computer-aided design, got applied to the tampon project.

"This is a medical device that has to go through FDA approval," Sisk said. "It interacts directly with the human body. So when I was looking personally into materials, I asked, 'Is it going to be safe? Is it still gonna be comfortable?' Because it's a very short list of what you can, the type of materials, you can use for medical devices or any type of device that interacts in a biological way like that."

Leaning into the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, the women did almost all of the work on Nature's Gift remotely. Sisk was taking part in a co-op in Naples, Fla., during most of the mockup phase. All of their work to date has been conceptual in nature, using market data and computer design.

They are serious about protecting their work, too. Undergraduate students participating in the Spark challenge get to keep their intellectual property and could conceivably reap big profits in the future if their products take off. Sisk and Jansen opted not to share an image of Nature's Gift with The Post and Courier.

"We have not bonded provisional patenting yet," Jansen said. "So we're trying to keep most of our, you know, materials and design under wraps."

"We just can't quite go public with any images of it yet," Sisk added.

Sisk and Jansen met about three years ago as freshmen through Sisk's boyfriend, who was on the debate team with Jansen. The young women previously observed their boyfriends entering Clemson's Spark challenge, and decided this year to give it a try.

John DesJardins, the Robert B. and Susan B. Hambright Leadership Professor of Bioengineering and CECAS faculty director for Entrepreneurship, organized the Spark challenge. Each of the eight or so teams that entered the competition received $500 to cover materials and other costs.

With input from Dr. John Hannon, director of the Spiro Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership, DesJardins leveled with Sisk and Jansen about the costs of a taking this concept to market: $45,000 in manufacturing and about $8,000 to $10,000 for patenting and FDA approval.

"Dr. D and his team, he made it really an easy, supportive environment for us to take what we were passionate about, which is menstrual health, and actually make it a reality," Sisk said.

It is an effort with impact beyond the classroom.

"Just two women in STEM trying to break that glass ceiling and, you know, talk about periods in a space that I don't think it's really been talked about much," Jansen said.