Clemson University, orthopedic firm Arthrex team up for medical device sales certificate

ANDERSON — Four years after an orthopedic medical device maker announced it would invest $69 million and hire 1,000 people at a new facility on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County, that company, Naples, Fla.-based Arthrex, is expanding a partnership with nearby Clemson University to keep the talent flow going.

On June 7, Clemson announced a new certificate program for medical device sales, a specialty area that blends science and business. Called the Orthopedic Medical Device Product Specialist certificate, it comes after Clemson and Arthrex completed a two-year pilot program in medical sales education that included student internships at Arthrex, a medical devices marketing course in the university's Powers College of Business and 10 Arthrex-sponsored scholarships at Clemson.

The announcement said Arthrex approached the university soon after establishing itself in the Upstate with educational partnership ideas. Clemson students in multiple departments already undertake internships and co-ops with the company, and Arthrex has also partnered with Clemson in the past on research projects. Arthrex is a global orthopedics company with about 5,000 employees and operations across North America as well as in Europe, South America and Asia.

The new certificate program is designed for students from any major to explore possibilities in the rapidly growing medical device industry, according to the university's announcement. Arthrex has already hired 10 Clemson students from of the university's two-year-old Sales Innovation Certificate Program, which is based around an intense series of courses at Clemson's business college that walk students through sales situations.

This latest Arthrex education initiative follows an announcement in October that the company had launched a high-school apprenticeship program in partnership with Tri-County Technical College.

Quick hits

Look for a report later this week on a new indoor rock-climbing venue in the Judson community. BlocHaven Climbing, formerly Rockoon, is hosting a tour this week of their new facility at the revitalized Judson Mill site just west of downtown Greenville. It opens to the public June 13. The Post and Courier has previously reported that facilities would start opening in the 35-acre campus in spring 2021. This would be the first. Investors in the Judson Mill redevelopment estimate $150 million to $175 million could eventually be spent transforming the former textile manufacturing site into a mixed-use commercial and real-estate center, but some in the community have also expressed fears about gentrification in the historically low-income Judson community.

The president of Pelham Architects in Greenville earlier this month gave $3 million to his alma mater, Clemson University, to support Clemson's Emerging Scholars program and to strengthen the connection between that school's architecture program and the Fine Arts Center at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville. Bill Pelham, who earned bachelor's and master's degrees in architecture from Clemson in 1977 and 1981, today specializes in residential architecture at the firm he founded in 1983, according to a news release from Clemson. He and his wife, Laura, have given money to Clemson in the past, totaling $2.8 million, and have also supported the Peace Center, the Warehouse Theatre and Christ Church Episcopal School, among other Greenville nonprofits.

Swedish auto-parts manufacturer Gnotec has launched operations out of a 68,500-square-foot industrial space in Fountain Inn, according to dual announcements from Upstate SC Alliance and a local commercial broker. The company will hire 82 people and invest $8.2 million in the facility, which is at 400 S. Nelson Drive on Fountain Inn's Laurens County side. Gnotec, which supplies Volvo, opened its first U.S. facility in Orangeburg County in 2019. The new plant just off Interstate 385 near the McCarter Road (S.C. Highway 418) interchange puts Gnotec within 20 miles of the BMW Manufacturing plant in Greer. Gnotec is part of the Vienna, Austria-based Frauenthal Group.

In other investment news, Charlotte, N.C.-based signage maker SouthWood Corp. is hiring 73 people and investing $6.4 million at a new facility in York County. According to an announcement from the governor's office, the building at Aspen Business Park in Rock Hill will give the company room to expand and modernize operations. It is expected to be up and running by early 2022.

On the move

In case you missed it, Upstate native son Trey Gowdy launched his Sunday talk show on Fox News over the weekend. The network reported June 8 that Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy led in the 7 p.m. time slot over competing shows at CNN and MSNBC. Gowdy drew 1.3 million viewers, according to Fox News, more than CNN and MSNBC's viewership combined in that hour. Gowdy was joined in his debut over the weekend by Dan Bongino, who launched Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Saturday. Both programs gave Fox News the second highest rated telecast of 2021 in their respective timeslots, according to a release from the network.

7-figure home sales

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

This week's million-dollar sales include a three-bedroom penthouse in Greenville and a 5,000-square-foot mansion in Belton.

Straight from the release

Here are some announcements from businesses around the Upstate in their own words.

Arthrex isn't the only company with an apprentice program at Tri-County Technical College. BASF will on June 14 launch its own program, with 10 apprentices taking classes one or two days a week at the Oconee County campus while working at the chemical giant's Seneca facility. According to an announcement from Tri-County Tech, apprentices will earn a full-time wage during their eight-month apprenticeship and on-the-job training at BASF. At the same time, they will earn a certificate in process technology from the school. BASF announced in March that it was hiring for the "earn and learn" program. To learn more, visit www.basf.us/apprentice. BASF employs about 750 people throughout South Carolina at facilities in Central, Spartanburg, Mauldin and North Charleston, as well as Seneca.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has launched a new website, replacing the previous version that had been in place for the past five years. The new website, GSPAirport.com is a "fresh, dynamic, and interactive presentation of all GSP has to offer," a release said. The site has a mobile-first orientation, assuming it will be used by travelers. New features include flight tracking, security checkpoint wait times, a low-fare finder, and the ability to purchase airline tickets and parking online.

The rundown

Here are some of the top business headlines of the week from around South Carolina:

The amount of money that workers in Charleston take home each year has barely outpaced inflation over the past decade, even as the cost of living in the city and surrounding region has exploded. (The Post and Courier Charleston)

Columbia has launched work on two parking garages at the BullStreet District site, part of about $100 million in public infrastructure committed to help boost the huge redevelopment effort. (The Post and Courier Columbia)

Myrtle Beach is on track to collect parking meter fees in May on par with what the city usually collects in June, a sign either that downtown hotels are booming or there are just more folks hitting the beach. (The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach)

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.