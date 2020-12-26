Clemson program studies intersection of robots and people in advanced manufacturing

Advanced manufacturing is a buzzword. Two words, actually.

It is proving key to South Carolina’s ability to attract and keep international companies and jobs in the state, but many who work on a manufacturing lines worry robots are coming to take their jobs.

In most instances, those robots aren’t replacing jobs.

But they are changing the work that humans do.

A team of researchers at Clemson University’s Center for Manufacturing Innovation is exploring how those jobs may change and how robots and people can work side by side. Their research aims to knock down the hurdles that exist in the minds of both blue-collar workers and the white-collar executives who make the decisions whether to invest in new robotic technologies.

Clemson’s THINKER program — it stands for Technology-Human Integrated Knowledge Education and Research — launched in 2018 and is supported by a five-year, $3 million National Science Foundation grant. It brings together experts from different research fields to explore collaboration, manufacturing, human behavior and big data analysis to build robotic tools that can integrate with workers to solve efficiency problems for manufacturers.

Some of the tools Clemson researchers have developed at CMI, located in the Millennium Campus off Laurens Road in Greenville, are being used right now by large manufacturers in the Upstate.

Major companies like Michelin North America plan to invest $175 million in equipment and advanced manufacturing in the next five years in Greenville and Spartanburg. The city of Greenville and the NEXT entrepreneurial support organization plan to double down on efforts to develop advanced manufacturing tech companies in the Upstate. Clemson’s THINKER team says it is the opportune time to figure out what problems they can solve for manufacturers and what tools they can build to solve those problems.

The first, and maybe biggest, problem to solve is the wide gap between optimism from executives about what robotic tech can do and the pessimism among technicians of how it will affect their jobs.

“The white-collar folks are going to win, but if they push the technology down to the floor and there’s no one there to receive it, it’s going to be a bumpy ride for a while,” said Dr. Laine Mears, THINKER’s principal investigator and the BMW SmartState Endowed Chair of Automotive Manufacturing in the Automotive Engineering department.

To erase the pessimism on the manufacturing floor, THINKER is exploring what types of robotic tools can help make jobs easier while also providing a more enjoyable work experience for people, Mears said.

That may look like a robotic arm that a person can position, monitor and adjust as needed, but that is doing the actual work of screwing on a part, he said. It may look like a wearable glove with sensors and a built-in camera that allows workers to more easily see into tight spaces and fix issues with parts using the flexibility, pressure and touch of a human’s arm that a robot can’t replicate.

Both of those are advanced tools being developed or tested at Clemson’s CMI.

Having robots and tech available to do the menial jobs will provide a more satisfying work experience, but it will also take a different level of skill, Mears said. That new skill set will be widely in demand in the coming decade. A 2015 skills gap report by Deloitte estimates two million manufacturing jobs will go unfilled in the coming years due to a lack of the skills needed to operate advanced manufacturing tech.

To help solve that skills gap locally, CMI in Greenville was built as a partnership between manufacturers, Greenville Technical College and Clemson to train the workers needed.

The good news: many of those skills can be obtained through certificate-level programs for employees already in the workforce.

With a long tail of smaller manufacturers across the country, and in South Carolina, who haven’t yet made the jump into advanced tech for their plants, the number of tech skills needed by technicians will only grow, Mears said.

His team’s biggest challenge? Showing those manufacturers the problems advanced tools can solve and proving those tools won’t cost jobs, will increase efficiency and will make manufacturing a sought-after job for the public in the coming years, Mears said.

“We’re kind of working on how you don’t pull the person out and put the robot in, but how you can do tasks on the production line where people can do what they do well, like seeing things that aren’t right or feeling things that aren’t right, or adapting if the car is a little bit different or shifted around,” Mears said. “And robots can do what they do really well, which is move quick and do the same thing over and over again.”

Mears doesn’t see exploring the interaction between people and robots as a five-year track, the length of the current funding grant. He said it’ll take 10 to 15 years to delve deeper and truly understand the dynamics of human-robot interaction in manufacturing.