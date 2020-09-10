Clemson plans first expansion in 15 years at its ICAR campus in Greenville

Clemson University is expanding its automotive research campus in Greenville for the first time in 15 years, the university announced Thursday.

The 250-acre International Center for Automotive Research campus — dubbed "CU-ICAR" — is just off Interstate 85 at Laurens Road and consists of five planned technology neighborhoods. Four of them are as-yet undeveloped.

The first of the neighborhoods, the 25-acre Technology Neighborhood I, opened its first building in 2007 and today consists of six contemporary-design structures containing cutting-edge industry and academic research facilities for 21 global businesses, including the BMW Information Technology Research Center and a 118,000-square-foot building where the Koyo/JTEKT bearings group develops and tests new products. The centerpiece of CU-ICAR is the Campbell A. Campbell Jr. Graduate Engineering Center for Clemson automotive engineering students and faculty.

To date, according to Clemson documents, ICAR has attracted more than $300 million in public and private investment.

The project announced Thursday will be a 40,000-square-foot spec building off Innovation Drive in Technology Neighborhood III, currently 40 to 50 acres of wooded land tucked behind Innovation Apartments on Laurens Road. The multi-tenant building will have up to eight research spaces with truck access for laboratories, small-scale distribution and engineering or tech services, according to the university's announcement.

Saying in a statement that the building will "fill a void in the local real estate market for high-quality multi-purpose facilities," Clemson University will be building the structure with a $2 million funding boost from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The university did not say when it will break ground or when the project might be finished. The Post and Courier has also asked when the project might be completed.

Mark Farris, president of the Greenville Area Development Corp., attended a small gathering at ICAR on Thursday morning during which Dana Gartzke, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce, also toured the campus. Also present were Clemson President Jim Clements and Jack Ellenberg, associate vice president of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives.

"This is the kind of space we are in dire need of in Greenville because it's the smaller kind of space that a lot of companies, especially innovation companies, are looking for," Farris told The Post and Courier.

Farris said he frequently talks to mobility companies — those doing automotive work or work into hybrid vehicles, electric fuel cells or other automotive-related research and development — that are looking to enter the U.S. market or just need a smaller space in general.

"Rarely do the companies that start into business get started with hundreds of employees and tens of millions of dollars in investment," Farris said.

Companies will also be attracted to the automotive research powerhouse Clemson has become, Farris said. Clemson started the first doctoral program in automotive engineering in the United States after CU-ICAR was built.

A tenant has not yet been announced.

The university's press release said the building aims to attract new and growing companies in the automotive, transportation, manufacturing and engineering support service industries. The entity that owns the CU-ICAR property is an independent nonprofit called LICAR LLC, which also heads up development there.

“CU-ICAR is a unique research park in that it’s not just a location, it’s a campus with active academic programs where companies can interact with other organizations, outstanding researchers and Clemson students, making it an asset to Greenville, our development allies and the state," Ellenburg said in a statement from the school.

CU-ICAR is located on land formerly owned by the estate of textile-equipment baron John D. Hollingsworth. It is part of the larger so-called "Millennium" campus, which first began development in 2003. CU-ICAR's nearest neighbors at Millennium include Greenville Tech's Center for Manufacturing Innovation, Hubbell Lighting and the Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle School.