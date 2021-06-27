Clemson has doubled tuition-tied debt since 2015. Other SC schools aren't far behind.

CLEMSON — Amid historic low interest rates and an enrollment boom, Clemson University has over the past five years doubled the amount of borrowing that depends on tuition dollars for repayment.

Student payments on that debt, meanwhile, have increased by about 25 percent, from $1,368 per in-state student in 2015 to $1,724 in 2020. These costs comprise nearly 10 percent of an undergraduate student's total tuition and required fees, which stood at $15,120 in 2020.

A Commission on Higher Education report in 2018 found that families in South Carolina spend a higher percentage of their income on tuition than families in any other state. On average, its schools are the most expensive state-run colleges and universities in the Southeast, and fifth most costly in the nation. Clemson University has the second highest tuition in the state among public universities, behind Winthrop University in Rock Hill.

But officials with Clemson told The Post and Courier that the projects and the borrowing strategy that the university is employing now are conservative and likely to pay dividends in the future.

Clemson currently carries about $200 million debt in the form of "general obligation" (G.O.) bonds that are backed by the state of South Carolina but are paid down with student dollars. Tuition-dependent G.O. debt at Clemson stood at $111 million in 2015.

By next year, that sum will be closer to $220 million as Clemson takes on an additional $20 million in debt to widen a two-lane bypass around campus, Perimeter Road, to four lanes — an effort to redirect traffic from the pedestrian-heavy center of campus along Walter T. Cox Boulevard. Clemson officials said the school has enough cash flow to cover payments on the increased debt for Perimeter Road so there will not be a tuition hike tied to that debt.

Construction on Perimeter Road, which is in the final stages state approval, will likely get under away by the fall, said Rick Petillo, Clemson's chief financial officer. The state's Joint Bond Review Committee, a collection of state senators and representatives who review agency requests for major building projects, approved it with little discussion on June 22, and the South Carolina Fiscal Accountability Authority will take a look at it on June 29.

Still, the connection between tuition dollars charged by state universities and their debt load featured largely in the JRBC meeting. Projects from Clemson, the University of South Carolina, College of Charleston and South Carolina Educational Television were among agencies on the agenda on June 22.

Rep. Murrell Smith, a JBRC member and chairman of House Ways and Means, said he did not want to repeat the tuition hikes that befell law students after the University of South Carolina constructed a new $80 million law school a few years ago. That school opened in 2017, and law school tuition jumped to $29,608 the following year — $12,000 more than University of Georgia just 150 miles to the west. Smith raised his concerns as officials from University of South Carolina asked for approval to proceed with plans for a $300 million health sciences campus at the school.

"I know we've had these discussions, but I just want to hear it again, that we're not going to be raising tuition in order to finance the medical school, or any other related schools out there to finance these medical education buildings," Smith said.

No tuition increases are budgeted at the medical school, said Ed Walton, an executive vice president at USC who is also the school's chief financial officer.

"They've been trying to do like what we've been doing with the undergraduate tuition and hold it as low as possible the last few years," Walton said of the medical school. "I think the market has already outstripped the ability to raise tuition prices anyway."

In their proposal to the JBRC members to widen Perimeter Road in Clemson, officials there disclosed that in-state students paid an average of $2,010 each last year to pay for the university's permanent improvements, 86 percent of which is tied to G.O. debt. Five years earlier, charges to in-state students for permanent improvements amounted to $1,476.

This means student payments for university debt have increased by more than a third in five years, according to the data Clemson submitted.

With the increases, Clemson students now pay more than students at any other public school in South Carolina for campus construction projects, according to data compiled annually by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education. Clemson's $2,010 per student for permanent improvements was followed by, according to the commission, College of Charleston ($1,815), the Citadel ($1,656), Winthrop ($1,087) and Coastal Carolina ($1,013).

Students are charged a variety of fees at colleges and universities across South Carolina. Because the data is largely self-reported, it is unclear whether the commission data captures all student payments for construction-related debt among all schools uniformly.

The commission reports, however, do show increases and decreases in debt-related charges to students by school over time. While Clemson charges have increased over the past five years, University of South Carolina students last year paid $825 — a 6.5 percent decrease compared to five years before.

Still, Clemson's Petillo said the university is employing a number of financial strategies for its construction and maintenance projects that will benefit Clemson and its students in the short- and long-term.

Taking out debt, Petillo said, shifts payments for future finished projects to the people — future students — who will actually use those projects. Clemson is also careful not to use all of its borrowing capacity, Petillo said. Clemson needs varying sums of money for G.O. bond debt payments from year to year, he said, and this year needed $17 million. It therefore was able to set aside the balance of the roughly $48 million in tuition money collected for capital projects to do other things. This remaining money, about $31 million in 2021, pays for pay-as-you-go maintenance. With that annual buffer of cash, Clemson will not have to increase tuition to cover the $1.4 million annual payment on the 20-year bond for the Perimeter Road project.

Inflation rates also currently exceed interest rates, Petillo said, which means money borrowed now effectively saves money in the long run. Clemson issued a $6 million bond earlier this year for a wastewater treatment plant that had a borrowing rate of 1.6 percent. The long-term inflation forecast is 2 percent. Over time, that is, in essence, like borrowing money interest-free.

"You're borrowing money at below inflation," Petillo said.

General obligation bond dollars pay for academic buildings and general infrastructure that everyone on campus uses, most evident in recent years with the $120 million business school on Walter T. Cox Boulevard that opened last October. A separate slate of borrowing — Athletic Facilities Bonds and Revenue Bonds — are issued for sports facilities, parking lots and dorms that are entirely paid down at Clemson through fees tied directly to services.

Altogether, Clemson's debt stood at about $600 million this year, up from $172 million a decade ago.

Petillo said the school has held onto its strong and stable "AA" bond rating in large part because of the school's consistently growing pool of applications and fundraising dollars that also increase every year. The money that Clemson borrows and invests in programs such as the business school or the $220 million Douthit Hills residential facility, he said, strengthens the school's market position.

"It enhances the student experience, advances the program, you know, helps you attract students, but then also just provides an environment for good programming," Petillo said. "There is a good amount of data that suggests that living on campus helps with student success, retention and graduation."

The business college, Petillo added, has also generated "significant" fund-raising. Wilbur O. and Ann Powers donated $60 million to Clemson University last year to the business school, which now bears their names.

Enrollment would have to drop 50 percent, according to Clemson's JBRC proposal, for repayment of G.O. bonds to run into any trouble. But even the pandemic hasn't dampened Clemson's popularity, with undergraduate enrollment up 3.3 percent last fall. Enrollment has grown by 25 percent over the past decade.