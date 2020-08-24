Clemson furloughs employees, cuts pay as coronavirus losses reach at least $120M

Clemson University announced it would begin to furlough about half of its employees starting Sept. 1 through the end of the calendar year, and that its highest paid athletics staff members would take voluntary 10 percent pay cuts this year.

It expects losses from the impact of the coronavirus to reach at least $120 million, and up to $180 million as it continues to incur higher operating costs from coronavirus-related expenses.

University President James Clements made the announcement in an email to employees Monday afternoon, saying that furloughs wouldn’t affect employees who make less than $50,000 per year and would work on a graduating scale with higher-salaried employees taking more unpaid time off, up to 12 days.

Clements said he and 88 athletics staff members who aren’t state employees and are exempt from furloughs would take pay cuts. Athletics staff members who make more than $400,000 per year would take a 10 percent pay cut. Clements said he would also take a 10 percent reduction to his overall compensation.

Pay cuts for athletics staff are based on their annual salary and would come from their total compensation, not just base salaries, said Tony Wagner, Clemson's executive vice president for finance and operations. Some had taken more than the 10 percent cut, he said.

That would mean head football coach Dabo Swinney would take not less than an $825,000 cut to his $8.25 million compensation for 2020.

Winthrop University in Rock Hill also announced Monday it would furlough employees. Details of its plan, which has been approved by the state Division of Human Resources, will be announced after the university’s board of trustees meets to vote on the proposal on Tuesday, said George Hynd, Winthrop’s interim president, in an email to employees.

In announcing the furloughs, Clemson said it would save $8 million, the equivalent of 150 median-level positions, Clements said.

"A guiding principle in our discussions around these actions has been to minimize the financial impact to our lower-paid employees. As such, those employees earning less than $50,000, which comprise approximately half of Clemson’s 6,500 full-time employees statewide, will not be affected by these actions,” Clements said.

Clemson has avoided any layoffs so far due to the coronavirus but Wagner said as it is planning for the next fiscal year it would have to do "quite a bit more" than the $8 million it expects to save in salaries.

In his message, Clements said additional revenue from the state or federal governments is not yet known and the university was “simply not in a position to increase tuition at a time when many of our students are suffering economic hardship.”

Clemson had instituted a hiring freeze, stopped non-essential travel and cut operating expenses university-wide, but the pandemic has taken a financial toll from lost revenue and increased operating costs, he said.

Clemson has issued $30 million in refunds for room and board, parking and recreation fees, Wagner said. It has spent $20 million to $25 million on coronavirus-related expenses like testing, sanitary supplies and personal protective equipment, he said, and there are still unknowns surrounding its football season or whether the virus will impact the spring semester.

"The financial ramifications are serious," Wagner said.

Clemson began its fall semester online Aug. 19 and plans to resume in-person classes Sept. 21.

The University of South Carolina announced in May that President Robert Caslen, his cabinet, football coach Will Muschamp, men's basketball coach Frank Martin and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley would each take 10 percent pay cuts.

Joshua Needelman contributed reporting.