Clemson boutique hotel, staffed by workers with intellectual disabilities, to open in 2022

CLEMSON — The Shepherd Hotel, under construction on College Avenue, is working with Clemson University to reduce the high unemployment rate for adults with intellectual disabilities.

ClemsonLIFE, a collegiate program that prepares adults with intellectual disabilities for employment and independent living, has partnered with the hotel. Ninety-six percent of its graduates find jobs, and the Shepherd Hotel could soon be one of its largest employers. The six-floor, 67-room boutique hotel will open in April 2022 with up to 50 percent of its employees potentially coming through the program.

Finding employment is a challenge for adults with an intellectual disability, who make up about 13 percent of the U.S. population and have an 82 percent national unemployment rate. In South Carolina, 14 percent of the population has an intellectual or physical disability and only 34 percent are employed, according to the Annual Disability Statistics Compendium. The state ranks 41st in the nation for disability employment rate.

The project began in 2011 when Rick Hayduk, a property manager, approached Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney with the idea. Swinney introduced Hayduk to Rich Davies, a real estate developer. On the way to a football tailgate, Hayduk pitched Davies his idea. Just as he finished, they passed a downtown lot Davies owned.

“That’s where your hotel is going to go,” Davies said firmly.

The two co-founded Shepherd Hotels.

The hotel won’t have much competition in the "Times Square of Clemson," as Davies calls it. The Abernathy is the only other hotel within a five-minute walk of campus. It opened in 2017, marketing itself as a prime location for parents, alumni and other university guests. It is also a boutique hotel, with 41 rooms with a rate of about $160 a night for two adults.

Davies said he hopes the proximity to campus will allow The Shepherd to set room rates at a higher price than its competitors. Rates will change based on the time of year.

“I had been looking to build a hotel on the lot because one is desperately needed in the area,” Davies said. “I remember talking to someone after a game, and he said he was going to walk back to the Marriott Courtyard a mile away because he didn't want to deal with parking downtown.”

A complex process

The project was originally scheduled to open in summer 2020 but, in addition to COVID-19 pandemic delays, the lot has been a construction challenge. First, its 15-foot slope had to be leveled. More critically, it is a zero-lot-line property, meaning there is minimal space on either side of it.

“It’s like building in New York City,” Hayduk said.

Mashburn Construction, which had experience building boutique hotels, was hired on as general contractor in mid-2019 and broke ground that November. It had to figure out how to build by only bringing materials in from the front. The lot is sandwiched between Tiger Properties of Clemson on the left and a Poke Star restaurant on the right.

The solution was to build sections of the hotel off-site then stack them on-site using cranes.

Right now, only sections of the exterior are up. But it is taking form — two elevators and six floors topped with event space on the roof for 125 people. But the main feature will be a spiral staircase wrapped around a column going up to the third floor. Guests can write a short note of encouragement on stones from the Saluda River to place on the column.

“The inspirational kindness stones capture the essence of what the hotel is all about,” Davies said. “We wanted to take the heart of the intent behind the project and bring it into the design so guests can feel the warmth. That’s why it’s the dominating feature of the lobby.”

Hints at Clemson’s roots and history will be subtle, he said. A black-and-white photograph of Bowman field, where the first intercollegiate athletic contest at Clemson occurred, will sit behind the bar. The barstools are green, a nod to Thomas Green Clemson, who founded the university. Brass buttons go down the backs of the stools, hinting at the military origins of the university.

“We didn’t want the hotel to be a box with beds,” he said. “We took careful consideration of details.”

Training

The hotel will have to maintain high standards to be a four-diamond location. Students in the ClemsonLIFE program are already training. Freshmen in the two-year program get a three-week rotation in a Shepherd Hotel model room to practice dusting, making beds and other tasks. On the last day, students make art that will hang in the hotel lobby.

The rotations have proved valuable in finding ways to make tasks easier for the students, said ClemsonLIFE program manager Erica Walters. For example, depth perception issues made it difficult to line up the sheets on the bed. The easy solution was to use a permanent marker and draw a dot in the middle of the sheet, then another on the middle of the bed. Students simply line up the dots.

Sara McAlpine, ClemsonLIFE employment instructor, said The Shepherd is an opportunity for students to find a position that suits individual strengths. Outgoing students might like a front desk position. Those who pay special attention to detail may do well cleaning. Those with an interest in food can try working in the restaurant.

Kalim Wigfall, a sophomore in the program, helps with construction for three hours each Friday morning. He said he likes to dig holes on site.

"I love the big construction equipment," he said. "I also like to work outside."

The program, which has a roughly 11 percent acceptance rate, sends students on rotations to Food Lion, Walgreens and The Shepherd. After graduating from the two-year program, which includes an internship, they can choose where to work. The hotel is already proving popular.

“They all already want to work there,” McAlpine said.

Clemson businesses have welcomed students from the program but often are only able to take one or two, at most. The hotel is unique because its purpose is to employ as many as possible.

“You can’t give me enough,” Hayduk said. “I already have ClemsonLIFE alumni calling to ask about working here.”

But the jobs are limited. With about 35 staff positions, and 50 percent or less going to special needs adults, Hayduck admits there will be a cut-off. He plans to hire in January 2022 when Mashburn Construction hands over the building, then open April 1. It will give the staff time to train and develop a routine before the busy football season in the fall. The Abernathy followed a similar schedule when it opened in 2017.

Other schools may follow

Everyone involved admits The Shepherd Hotel has been a long and challenging project, but its potential makes it worth the effort. Hayduk has a 15-year-old daughter, Jamison, with Down syndrome, who he credits for inspiring the idea.

“She wants to be a housekeeper,” Hayduk said. “She makes her bed every morning and has me inspect it. After I approve it, her shoulders go up and she’s ready to start the day.”

Hayduk and Davies said they plan to help replicate the partnership with some of the more than 200 university programs like ClemsonLIFE around the country. The business partners said one university in South Carolina is close to making an announcement. Mashburn Construction will remain the general contractor for future projects.

“We have a grand vision of what we’re trying to accomplish, and it has to start with project number one, and it has to be successful,” he said.