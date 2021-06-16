China-based maker of car-quieting technology to open plant in new Greenville business park

GREENVILLE — A Chinese manufacturer that specializes in automotive acoustics plans to hire 116 people in Greenville County as it becomes the first tenant of a new business park in Fountain Inn.

The announcement that Gissing North America would be launching production at the 200,000-sqaure-foot "Building One" of the Fox Hill Business Park came June 16 during the annual meeting of the Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), which itself is celebrating its 20th anniversary of operations in Greenville County. The GADC is the economic development wing of Greenville County, tasked with recruiting employers to the area.

Gissing, which has 14 facilities in Asia, Europe and North America, will be making an $18.7 million investment at Fox Hill. A second facility in Sumter is among Gissing's six locations in the United States. The company's products reduce noise and vibrations throughout vehicles — from the wheel well to the trunk — and customers include BMW, Ford, GM, Nissan, Toyota, and Honda, according to an announcement from the GADC.

A GADC spokesman said Gissing expects to move in to Fox Hill by late fall, and production will be going by early 2022.

The New York-based chief executive officer of Gissing North America, Claudio Calado, joined the GADC meeting from the road by video link. Calado, a German-educated polyglot who also speaks Spanish and Portuguese, said his company's history traces back to 1993 with a plant in Wuxi, China. Gissing already has a hearty manufacturing presence in the Midwest and in Mexico and was looking for a stronger foothold in the Southeast, he said.

"I'd like to thank the GADC and the state of South Carolina for the incredible job and their efforts and their diligence in walking us through this process and making making us feel at home even though we haven't officially come to Greenville County," said Calado.

Gissing North America was established in 2016 after the company invested in ConForm Automotive, which produces textiles for car interiors.

Brian Sudler, principal of The Sudler Companies, said recruiting Gissing to Greenville County was the result of close collaboration with Greenville County, the GADC and the state's commerce department. Sudler's firm owns and operates Fox Hill Business Park.

"We are just elated to have Gissing North America be our first tenant and kicking off the park and really bringing an unbelievably renowned international company to Fox Hill Business Park," Sudler said.

Sudler said Fox Hill has also started construction on its second speculative building, which will span 300,000 square feet.

The 170-acre park is located just off Interstate 385 in southern Greenville County at 189 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project, and Greenville County received a $100,000 "set-aside" grant to assist with costs associated with development. A GADC spokesman said a tax incentive deal with Greenville County is also in the works and will be announced at a later date.

As part of the June 16 meeting, the GADC's chief executive office, Mark Farris, summarized some of the agency's accomplishments over the past year — despite a pandemic that deeply disrupted many sectors of the economy. In 2020, Greenville County announced $631 million in capital investment, a record, he said. The county also announced the creation of 1,422 jobs with mean wages above the county and state average.

A recent study found that GADC's activities have an annual economic impact of about $6 billion in Greenville County.

"In sum," the study authored by University of South Carolina economist Joey Van Nessen said, "the cumulative impact of all GADC-affiliated business activities between 2001 and 2020 totals over $55 billion."