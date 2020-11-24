Chase Bank opens in Greenville; GSP travel update; Main Street news; online shopping tips

The largest bank in America opened its first branch in Greenville last week.

Chase Bank is undergoing a five-year, local-market expansion that last year brought the banking behemoth to Clemson. After that first branch opened, Chase followed with a second branch this summer in Mount Pleasant.

The Greenville branch, at 652 Haywood Road, is the bank's third location in South Carolina, and it has plans to open another four by year's end, according to a company spokeswoman who contacted The Post and Courier last week.

Going into 2021, three of Chase's seven South Carolina branches will be in Greenville. The other two branches will be at 1221 Woodruff Road, site of a former Applebee's restaurant, and 2 State Park Road, site of a former Wendy's restaurant in the Cherrydale shopping center.

The bank already has 600,000 customers in South Carolina through credit-card accounts, mortgages and other loans, investments and existing checking/savings accounts that newcomers to the state have carried in with them.

"What we found is we had so many people moving, it's such a desirable place to live, we have Chase customers moving to Greenville every day from California, New York, Chicago and other places," said Mark Lucas, the Carolinas market director for wealth management.

Lucas is based in Charlotte, N.C., and Alfonso Hernandez is moving here from New Jersey to be Chase's South Carolina market director.

"I stumbled upon the waterfall in the center of town," Hernandez said. "It's a beautiful, beautiful city. And equally beautiful people."

Chase already has a business banking branch in downtown Greenville, open since 2015, and previously made a $4.1 million New Market Tax Credit investment in the Highland Baking Co. project in Spartanburg.

Nationwide, Chase serves 61 million households.

"The theory here for us is when we open these locations, with that comes a litany of resources for clients and employees," Hernandez said.

The Columbus, Ohio-based Chase had consolidated assets of $2.9 billion as of Sept. 30, according to the Federal Reserve. Bank of America has $2 billion, and Wells Fargo has $1.7 billion. Chase also has the largest number of domestic branches, at nearly 5,000.

The bank is hiring, Hernandez said. Entry-level jobs will pay $15 an hour plus benefits.

Holiday air travel update

Passenger air travel seems to have reached a plateau the past few months as erstwhile travelers wait for widespread vaccines and reduced restrictions. Even during a pandemic, though, the holiday season gets people moving.

"The week looks good when you compare it to last week," said Greenville-Spartanburg International President and CEO Dave Edwards on Monday. "It's all relative. We're still probably running about 50 percent of normal traffic when we look at the loads that are projected for this Thanksgiving week."

AAA projects about 29,000 statewide will take a flight this Thanksgiving, about half of a typical year and in line with Edwards' expectations.

Edwards stressed that air travel, with its many coronavirus precautions and the ability to easily refresh cabin air in flight, is a reasonably safe activity.

"The industry, from an aviation standpoint with the airlines, I think has no doubt proved over the last months that air travel is safe, probably safer than going to the grocery store with all the testing that's been done," Edwards said. "So I feel very confident that if people take all the other precautions they need to take in coming to the airport, and doing the things they're supposed to do on the aircraft ... people can stay safe as long as they stay vigilant."

The rundown

Here's the news you need to know:

Quick hits

In case you didn't notice, Blaze Pizza opened its doors at 109 N. Main St. in Greenville last week. We mentioned the new addition about a month back in this space and that it was originally aiming for end of October. Savannah Bee Company also opened up on Main Street recently, same side of the street at 123. You can read more about that in Anna B. Mitchell's excellent story from last month, as well as get an update on the overall health of Main Street.

Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center was awarded a $50,000 grant from The St. Baldrick's Foundation, according to a hospital release. It was one of 17 grants by the foundation, and the only one to an organization in South Carolina. St. Baldrick's is a non-profit provider of grants to fund childhood cancer research. Bon Secours St. Francis will use the grant to "fund a full-time clinical research nurse coordinator, devoted to patients in its adolescent and young adult cancer care program. The staff member will help ensure every patient is screened for research trials," according to the release.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue is worried about your online shopping habits. It released this list of tips to help you safeguard your holiday exploits. The list is a bit old school — online shopping isn't the novelty it once was — but certainly it can't hurt to be reminded you are more likely to get robbed or scammed online than pretty much anywhere else. Just be careful out there. The folks at the DOR worry.

Straight from the release

"Greer CPW Commissioners approved Monday new electric tariffs that would impact both residential and commercial electric customers. On average, the customer’s electric bill will go down by 2.5 percent." If you're one of Greer CPW's 21,000 customers, read more here.

"Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders" is building its "first Upstate new home community — Bird Quarry." It's located along Reidville Road between Reidville and Five Forks.

"Endeavor ... announces that Reedy Falls Group, a holding company focused on green energy, has become its newest private office member. The company was founded earlier this year by entrepreneur and Clemson MBA graduate B.C. Rechter." Full disclosure, The Post and Courier Greenville also has office space at Endeavor.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.