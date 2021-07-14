Chase Bank expanding in Greenville area, Boeing sponsoring Clemson summit: Business Notes

Chase Bank opened another branch in the Upstate on July 7, bringing the total in South Carolina to 11 with six of those being located in the greater Greenville area.

The U.S.'s largest bank announced the goal of adding 400 branches in new markets nationwide about three years ago. The expansion into Greenville and Charleston is part of the firm's $20 billion, five-year investment into local communities.

The Chase Bank branch boom in Greenville has grown throughout the pandemic. The latest branch opened on Farrs Bridge road July 7. The first branch in the state opened in Clemson in August 2019. Fourteen months later, the first branch in Greenville opened at Haywood Road.

Since, the bank has opened a new branch in the Upstate almost every month, with the longest break of time falling between the opening of the Pelham Road and the Farrs Bridge Road branches.

The Chase branches in the Upstate include:

August 2019: Clemson branch at 1075 Tiger Boulevard

November 2020: Haywood Road and Woods Crossing branch at 652 Haywood Road

December 2020: Cherrydale Point branch at 2 State Park Road

January 2021: Shoppes at Woodruff branch at 1221 Woodruff Road

March 2021: Pelham Road branch at 3845 Pelham Road

July 2021: Farrs Bridge Road at 1 Farrs Bridge Road

In August 2019, Chase announced its initial plan to add about seven branches and 14 ATMS in three years to the Greenville area.

The expansion of Chase in Greenville will continue this year. It is anticipated two more branches will open by the end of the year, bringing the initial seven branch estimate up to eight, the bank's Southeast regional media representative told The Post and Courier.

"Greenville has a strong and growing economy," South Carolina market director for Chase Consumer Banking Alfonso Hernandez said. "By locating our branches throughout all parts of this vibrant city, we can help make sure people have the tools and access they need to be part of it."

Chase opened a business banking office in Greenville in 2015 and has three bankers covering mid-sized businesses in the area.

The firm serves more than 25,000 business and over half a million consumer customers in South Carolina.

Boeing to be presenting sponsor of Clemson University Summit

For Clemson University's fifth annual Men of Color National Summit, an event to create pathways to higher education for Black and Latino high school men, The Boeing Company will be the presenting sponsor.

The airplane manufacturer will provide funding for 500 students to attend the summit.

It also established the Boeing STEM Tiger Alliance Scholarship, an extension of the university's preexisting Tiger Alliance program to create a college-going culture for Black and Latino high schoolers in the Upstate. The scholarship covers the total cost of attendance for four years.

The first recipient of the scholarship is Alejandro Jaramillo, a Legacy Early College High School 2021 graduate. He will study in Clemson's College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences this fall.

Boeing will also collaborate with Clemson on the university's Call Me Mister Program, intending to inspire men of color to consider careers in STEM and advanced manufacturing.

One of the Summit's speakers will be Boeing's executive vice president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, Ted Colbert. The summit is scheduled for November 4 and 5.

Quick Hits

A new green initiative is coming to Chester County by 2022. An automotive shredder residue company is establishing operations in the county, a $46.4 million investment that will create 50 new jobs. Automotive shredder residue consists of materials left after vehicles have been shredded. Last Step Recycling processes automotive shredder residue to capture materials like copper and aluminum. The recycled metals are then reused across various industries. The new facility is expected to be operational by July 2022. "The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to the county to assist with costs," according to an announcement.

On the move

Personnel announcements from around the Upstate.

The NEXT High School, a public charter school with campuses in Greenville and Salem, appointed Stephanie N. Brown as their new CEO. Brown received her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas.

The Cliffs, a collection of residential lake and mountain communities, announced on July 7 "that it has launched three exclusive new enclaves: Golf Ridge at The Cliffs at Mountain Park, a collection of 19 homesites adjacent to the community’s links-style Gary Player signature golf course; Solstice Park at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs, a collection of 28 homesites surrounding park amenities with quick access to Lake Keowee and the community’s Tom Fazio-designed golf course; and Lake Ridge at The Cliffs at Keowee Springs, a group of five homesites at The Landing situated near the forthcoming new Lake Club."

