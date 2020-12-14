Charlie James to replace retiring Upstate conservative talk host Bob 'Bobby Mac' McLain

Bob McLain, also known as Bobby Mac on his afternoon radio show on Upstate conservative talk station 106.3 Word, introduced his replacement on Monday.

Charlie James, who until last week was the morning host for WTMA 1250 News Talk in Charleston, will take over the show on Dec. 23. He is a three-time winner of the South Carolina Broadcasters Star Award for radio show of the year.

"I've never broadcast outside of South Carolina in 30 something years of broadcasting," James said on the show Monday during the official announcement.

McLain recently announced he would step away from full-time radio work, though he will continue to provide some regular commentary and occasionally guest host, according to station management. As McLain described it on Monday's show, he plans to "transition away from a daily broadcast to something that more closely resembles retirement."

Tara Servatius, who will continue to host the morning show on 106.3, also came to the Upstate from WTMA. Her replacement in Charleston at the time was James.

"Charlie is a well-respected and seasoned talk show host and his track record of success in South Carolina with his award-winning program makes him a perfect fit for 106.3 Word," said Steve Sinicropi, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom Greenville-Spartanburg, in a company news release. Entercom operates 106.3 and several other local stations.

The show will continue to be broadcast from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. The content of the show will remain familiar to regular listeners.

"Being a conservative is not just something I do on the radio," James said during Monday's broadcast. "It's a lifestyle I lead."