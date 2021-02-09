Charleston's Lewis Barbecue to replace Greenville mainstay Tommy's Ham House next year

GREENVILLE — One hometown favorite will make way for another as acclaimed Charleston restaurant Lewis Barbecue will take over the spot of the storied Tommy's Country Ham House.

The new location, the second for pit master and owner John Lewis, who is known for his brisket, will open early in 2022 after renovations to the Tommy's building on Rutherford Street.

Two weeks ago, owner Tommy Stevenson announced he would retire after nearly four decades in business, marking an end to a staple of not only country food in Greenville but also South Carolina politics.

The new restaurant focuses on a Central Texas style of barbecue that Lewis, a native of El Paso, honed over the years after he moved to Austin at age 18 to start his career. He competed on the barbecue circuit, graduated to a pop-up presence, then in 2016 settled into a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Charleston's peninsula.

“Since moving to South Carolina six years ago, I’ve been blown away by the way locals love food — especially barbecue,” Lewis said in a Feb. 9 news release. “We’ve welcomed a lot of Greenville folks to our Charleston spot, and I can’t wait to set up shop there permanently and be a part of the city’s vibrant community.”

The renovation will turn the nondescript, brick Tommy's building into a version similar to Lewis' Charleston locations with a large smokehouse, honkytonk music, expansive indoor and outdoor seating, and a signature service line.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The location sits just on the outskirts of the core of downtown Greenville and near the rapidly revitalizing Poinsett Highway and Poe Mill districts.

The spot plays a significant part in Greenville's recent history. Tommy's Country Ham House has long served as a meat-and-three political proving ground. Each election cycle, prior to South Carolina's "First in the South" presidential primary, candidates who want to signal their conservative values make a stop at Tommy's to meet with voters.

The restaurant has been at its Rutherford location since 1997 after it moved from Buncombe Road, where Stevenson bought the Country Ham House in 1985.

Former President Donald Trump was the last major candidate to pass through in 2016.

This will be the third barbecue venture to recently migrate from Charleston to Greenville.

This past fall, Husk Greenville reopened in the West End as casual dining Husk Barbeque. In the summer, Home Team BBQ will open along with a brewery as part of the new Holland Park development on Laurens Road.