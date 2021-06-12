Change to Greenville County land rule for unzoned land would allow more development

A committee of five Greenville County Council members unanimously recommended a plan this week to replace the county’s embattled Article 3.1 regulation with new language to guide land development in the vast unzoned northern and southern areas of the county.

The council’s committee of the whole is expected to debate the replacement plan June 15.

The plan that emerged from the committee made notable concessions to developers beyond what the county’s planning staff had assimilated from the ideas of numerous stakeholders and groups of residents over the past two months.

The changes made June 10 by the committee came after county staff first introduced an initial draft of the Article 3.1 replacement during a June 8 committee meeting.

That initial plan introduced the idea of rural conservation subdivisions, which if adopted would become the development pattern for residential projects in all unzoned areas of the county.

Rural conservation subdivisions would allow development without restricting minimum lots sizes beyond the minimum 6,000 square feet for property with access to water and sewer. But it would require developers to set aside swaths of land as open space. It also would require subdivisions to be hidden from view with 50-foot buffers on all sides.

The initial draft stated that 30 percent of developable land must be set aside as open space in addition to all undevelopable land, such as utility rights of way, steep slopes or floodplains. If undevelopable land exceeded 40 percent of a single property, the developable open space requirement would be waived.

But in its meeting, June 10, the committee amended the proposal to require just 30 percent of land be set aside as open space, whether it is developable or not. The 50-foot buffer could also be included as part of the open space.

Now, as written, the plan would allow developers to count utility line rights of way, existing or proposed streets, community clubhouses and pools, and other similar uses as part of its 30 percent open space requirement.

For instance, under the county planning staff’s initial plan, on a 100-acre site with access to water and sewer in an unzoned area, if 30 acres were undevelopable and 30 acres were set aside as open space, a developer could build about 290 houses. Without water and sewer, they could build about 46 houses.

Under the amended plan, on a 100-acre site with water and sewer and 30 percent set aside as open space, a developer could build 508 houses. Without water and sewer, they could build about 81 houses.

Lynn Ballard, who chaired the committee, said afterward that the amended proposal was more fair for developers. He saw the initial plan as too limited. Ballard said he understands why the council may want to set a 50-foot buffer on the front of a property along a road, but he thought a buffer could be reduced to 20 or 25 feet on the side and rear of a property.

Ballard said the committee members had concern about the requirement to set aside up to 30 percent of developable land in addition to undevelopable land. He said council members had concern that requiring too much open space would lead to further argument over placing limits on unzoned properties.

With developers paying the full cost per acre for land but being required to set aside at least 30 percent as open space, it could further raise the price to build new housing in the county.

The committee’s goal was to evaluate and bring a plan to the full council to debate. That debate is scheduled to begin at the council’s committee of the whole meeting at 4 p.m. on June 15 at County Square.