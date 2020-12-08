Cargo volume up at GSP; BASF Upstate facilities hiring; tax tips for your 2020 returns

Cargo to the rescue.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has taken a hit in commercial passenger revenue this year due to the travel impact of the pandemic, but a swell in cargo operations has been a bright spot.

In September, the most recent month for which finalized data is available, cargo volume increased 87 percent over 2019, according to GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards and confirmed by airport communications manager Michelle Newman.

"October looks really good as well. November, maybe even better," Edwards said during a recent airport event. "So it looks like we're going to finish out this calendar year very strong as it relates to cargo lift and product moving through the area."

It helps that cargo traffic is up overall, whether by land, sea or air. Online shopping during the pandemic is pushing goods across the globe, and the drop in passenger service creates a shortage of partially-full airplane holds across the country and globe.

"In large part that's due to the lift being lost on passenger airplanes flying overseas that carried a lot of cargo. A lot of cargo moved in the bellies of passenger airplanes," Edwards said. "With that lift being no longer available, cargo has had to move to all-cargo carriers."

GSP ranks 20th among U.S. airports in cargo by weight so far this year, according to figures compiled by US TradeNumbers and cited by GSP. It ranks 22nd in cargo value. Cargo traffic at the airport was 59,488 tons in 2018 and 57,309 tons in 2019, both significant jumps from 2017 and prior. From January to September 2020, GSP handled 45,483 tons of cargo.

The airport has greatly expanded its cargo capacity and operations in recent years. Senator International operates routine flights to and from Germany to serve multiple local companies. The airport also opened a new 110,000 square foot cargo facility last year, and handles most ground services with its in-house Cerulean Aviation division.

Newman also confirmed GSP will have new cargo flights to Quito, Ecuador and Mexico City in January.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

"The Upstate region has seen its advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors expand significantly over the years and we are excited to be a part of that growth," Edwards said.

The rundown

The Port of Charleston had a record-setting November as consumers continued to buy online at an accelerated rate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Post and Courier's David Wren reports the port "has now regained nearly all of the volume it lost when the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading through the U.S. in the spring."

Columbia-based Zverse designed a face shield that has caught the attention of some high profile Hollywood productions. The face shields "hang around the user’s neck with a clear plastic barrier rising in front of their face that can be flipped down when necessary."

Sales tax collected from online retailers has spiked in South Carolina, but it has more to do with policy changes than the pandemic.

Myrtle Beach City Council is kicking around "a $3 flat fee could be applied to hotel rental units within the city limits." Not a done deal yet, but the charge would show up on your room bill after the fact, like any other tax.

Quick hits

Hotel Hartness officially broke ground on Thursday. The planned 73-room luxury hotel will be located within Hartness, a 444-acre urban village currently under development east of Greenville. "Greenville's Eastside is flourishing, and we are excited to introduce something new and unique to the area when Hotel Hartness opens," said Sean Hartness, the development CEO. The hotel is expected to open in 2022.

BASF has 65 jobs to fill at its Upstate facilities — 50 in Seneca and 15 in Spartanburg, according to a news release. The open positions, for the most part, do not require a college degree. Minimum starting pay is $18.50 an hour, with night shift employees making more. Both Upstate sites manufacture chemical catalysts and refine precious metals. The open jobs are production operator, production technician, production technician-Pyromet, production technician-prep and operations engineer-prep department. Here is the full list of BASF jobs.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue released a list of tax tips for those preparing to get an early start next month on those 2020 filings. Mostly common sense suggestions, of course, but there are links to helpful resources. If you need advice, here's the link.

Straight from the release

"NP Strategy strengthens its media relations expertise with the addition of a 10th former news journalist. ... Michelle Legaspi will work in the firm's Greenville, S.C., office and help manage media relations for clients ... from all eight NPS offices in North and South Carolina." Legaspi previously worked for Fox Carolina News in Greenville. Full release here.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.