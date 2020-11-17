Brushy Creek homes; Greenville Chamber accreditation; City View progress; Chipotle opens

A home builder wants to build mountain cottages in the $285,000 to $300,000 range on a vacant site along Bel Aire Drive near Easley Bridge Road and around the corner from Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital in the Sterling community in Greenville County.
The narrow strip of land includes a large floodplain along Brushy Creek. The land slopes drastically from the front of the property toward the creek.
Southern Land Company wants to put 13 houses with driveways along Bel Aire Drive that would back up to the creek watershed. The back of the houses would be built as a retaining wall to minimize disturbance near the creek, allowing two-car parking pads to be built in front of each home, said Nicholas Myers, an engineer with Seamon Whiteside & Associates.
The neighborhood would require a rezoning to a flexible review district from its existing residential zoning because the houses would be 12.5 feet from the street instead of the normal 20 feet.
Chamber accreditation
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce received a five-star accreditation from the United States Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Accreditation occurs every five years and requires chambers to meet a high set of standards. With the latest round, there are 207 accredited chambers according to the U.S. Chamber. There are about 7,000 chambers in the country.
"We are deeply honored to receive the highest accreditation ranking possible and share this achievement with our entire community," said Greenville Chamber President and CEO Carlos Phillips, according to a chamber release.
Greenville is one of seven five-star accredited local chambers in South Carolina. In addition, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is accredited with distinction.
City View progress?
For the first time in 50 years, significant new construction may be coming to the City View community west of downtown Greenville.
The Greenville Revitalization Corporation, a nonprofit set up by the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority for economic development projects, has plans for a two-story building with commercial space on the ground floor and 10 to 12 affordable one-bedroom apartments on the second level of a 17,000 square-foot building at the corner of East Parker Road and Woodside Avenue.
The site sits across the street from Parker Road Drug Store and a Citgo Corner Mart.
Doug Dent, GRC’s CEO, said the company purchased two buildings and a vacant lot and planned to demolish the buildings. It would be the first new construction in the area since the Parker District office was built 50 years ago, he said.
Zoning and planning bonanza
Monday's Greenville County Council zoning and planning committee meeting was packed with interesting bits.
Service Transport Inc., a trucking company based on South Buncombe Road in Greer, wants to add another parking pad for its 53-foot trailers across the street from its headquarters, said Brent Jones, a principal with STI. Jones said his company is growing and needs more space. STI wants to rezone portions of three properties totaling 3.75 acres from residential to industrial. He said the area is changing toward industrial uses.
Kenneth Ponder, who lives next to the proposed site, said he has a petition with 52 names of people in the area opposed to rezoning the residential land.
“I don’t want tractor trailers parked in my backyard,” Ponder said. “I don’t want to hear them. I don’t want to smell them.”
The council is set to introduce the rezoning on the first of three readings Tuesday night.
Here are some other items heard by the committee:
- The owner of a Subway restaurant next to the Chick-fil-A on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors plans to demolish a building behind the restaurant and build a retail and office building in its place on the half-acre property.
- McCraw Corporation, a technology firm that develops software for dental and medical practices in the Southeast, wants to build a new headquarters on 47.5 acres near Interstate 185 and Highway 153 in Piedmont. McCraw currently leases space in the Kiawah Business Park nearby and plans to build up to three 12,000-square-foot buildings on the east side of the site near the I-185 ramp.
- The developer of the Harvest Glen subdivision in Piedmont wants to build an additional 38 homes on 13 acres as part of the existing development. The additional land on Blakely Avenue and Carr Road wouldn’t add any new entrances to the subdivision and would bring the subdivision’s total size to 198 homes. The plan requires a rezoning from R-15 residential zoning from residential suburban zoning. No one spoke against the proposal at a public hearing Monday.
- V-go Holdings, a gas station operator, wants to put a retail building and gas station on an acre of land on Feaster Road near Woodruff Road next to Brashier Polk Cleaners and across the street from the Walden Creek Apartments. The site would require approval to rezone from residential to commercial.
- A liquor and wine store plans to open in a new strip center on Pelham Road that already includes a Starbucks, Subway and a golf retail store. The development is part of a 20-acre parcel that’s largely developed since 2015 by Sikes Properties. The liquor store requires a rezoning from C1 commercial to C2 commercial. Councilman Rick Roberts, who represents the area, said he hadn’t heard any issues about the store opening in the strip mall.
- East Coast Granite and Tile plans to move its business into the former Professional Party Rentals location on Congaree Road in Greenville if it can get the property rezoned from commercial to service zoning, which would allow the company to display its granite slabs outside.
The rundown
Here's the news you need to know:
- Via the Post and Courier's Andrew Brown and Jamie Lovegrove: "Unemployment taxes for most South Carolina employers won’t increase during the upcoming year, even as the state continues to assist tens of thousands of workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster announced."
- Clemson University "is launching a pilot program ... that will allow students to graduate with the language and technical skills they need to thrive in an international manufacturing setting. Those designing the program know of nothing like it anywhere in the U.S.," Post and Courier Greenville's Anna B. Mitchell reports.
- Two South Carolina cities are among top U.S. destinations projected for Thanksgiving travel. Can you guess which two? Here's your answer.
- A double dose of Boeing: The company pledged more funding for South Carolina veterans and gave $1.5 million to Allen University for a civil debate hall and a memorial to the nine people killed at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Quick hits
- Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its location in Easley this month. Located at 6099 Calhoun Memorial Highway, in front of Hobby Lobby, it is the company's sixth Upstate restaurant. There are two locations in Greenville, and one each in Spartanburg, Clemson and Anderson.
- Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the area on Wednesday, visiting Upstate Granite Solutions to mark the company's five-year anniversary and attend a flag dedication ceremony, according to the governor's official schedule. The event will be at 2 p.m. at 2840 New Easley Highway in Greenville.
- Bon Secours St. Francis introduced its COVID-fighting robots in June, and those robots now have names thanks to an internal contest. 'The Germinator' roams St. Francis Downtown, and 'G.U.N.T.E.R.' hangs out at St. Francis Eastside, according to a Bon Secours news release. The robots use intense ultraviolet light to deactivate the virus and disinfect rooms.
Straight from the release
- "South Carolina Department of Revenue agents ... arrested an Anderson CEO and charged him with seven counts of tax evasion."
- "Harvest Kitchen is announcing the opening of a clean-option restaurant at 112 Cannon Street in downtown Greer. Cannon Street is included in the City of Greer’s current CenterG Streetscape Project, Phase 2."
- "Setterstix Corporation, a paper stick manufacturer, ... announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The more than $11.7 million investment will create 80 new jobs."
Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.