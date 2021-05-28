BMW Spartanburg chief executive Knudt Flor retiring, replacement named

Knudt Flor, BMW’s president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, who has led BMW North America’s manufacturing plant in Greer since 2016, announced his retirement May 28 and the company has named his successor for its South Carolina operations.

Robert Englehorn, 51, will take over management of the company’s Spartanburg County plant, which is the largest facility in the company and produced more than 360,000 vehicles in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic’s interruption of production.

Englehorn will come to Spartanburg from his current role as head over BMW’s main plant in Munich, Germany.

The changes will be effective Sept. 1, according to an announcement by BMW Group.

Flor, 61, began his career in 1988 at the company’s engine plant in Munich as a production engineer. He first worked in Spartanburg in quality assurance from 1996-2000 and returned to take over the reins of the facility in December 2016.

Under Flor’s leadership, the Spartanburg plant launched four new BMWs the first-ever BMW X7, X3 M and X4 M, and the BMW X3 xDrive30e — as well as next-generation models for the BMW X3, X4, X5, X5 M, X6, and X6 M.

The plant produces the overwhelming majority of the company’s BMW X vehicles.

In 2020, despite a five-week spring shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, BMW’s Spartanburg plant recovered to lead the nation in vehicle exports for a seventh straight year. The plant exported 218,820 vehicles worth more than $8.9 billion, most through the Port of Charleston.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

After a slow ramp-up beginning May 4, BMW’s Spartanburg County plant produced 218,000 vehicles in the second half of the year, a half-year record for the plant.

The plant also achieved several J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) awards for the BMW X4 and X6 and Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) awards for the BMW X3, X4, and X6 during Flor’s time in charge, according to BMW.

The announcement comes a week after BMW Group named Sebastian Mackensen as the new president and CEO for BMW North America and head of BMW Group Region Americas on May 21.

Mackensen will take over for Bernhard Kuhnt who led the U.S. market for the past four-and-a-half years and will return to Munich to lead the German market.

Mackensen will lead sales, marketing and distribution for BMW throughout North and South America from Canada to Argentina. BMW North America's headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

This is a developing story and will be updated.