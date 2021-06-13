BMW Charity Pro-Am winner earns PGA Tour promotion; Wells, Alvarez take celeb titles

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Mito Pereira won the BMW Charity Pro-Am's Korn Ferry Tour event on Sunday, wrapping up the tournament's 20th edition with an exclamation point.

The victory was Pereira's third on the tour and earned him automatic promotion to the PGA Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental circuit for the PGA Tour.

The tournament was played June 10-13 at Thornblade Club in Greer and The Cliffs Valley in northern Greenville County. The final round was at The Cliffs Valley.

The celebrity and amateur portion of the tournament wrapped up on June 12 at Thornblade Club. The winners, by division:

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

X3 (Amateur): Doug Walker

X5 (Amateur): Joel Williams

X6 (Celebrity): David Wells

X7 (Celebrity): Canelo Alvarez

The BMW Charity Pro-Am was presented by Synnex Corporation, a global IT firm with a significant presence in the Upstate.