BMW Charity Pro-Am kicks off Thursday at Thornblade, The Cliffs Valley

GREENVILLE COUNTY — The BMW Charity Pro-Am kicks off June 10 at the Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley courses.

The event features celebrities and amateurs, as well as professionals on the Korn Ferry Tour, the development organization for the PGA Tour.

All competitors will rotate between courses for the first two rounds. After the cut, the third round will be played at Thornblade Club — the final round for the celebrity and amateur players. The Korn Ferry Tour professionals will conclude their tournament on June 13 at The Cliffs Valley course.

Information about tickets and other events surrounding the tournament is available at bmwcharitygolf.com.

Six Upstate charities were selected to benefit from this year's event, according to a tournament news release. They are:

Cancer Society of Greenville County

Cliffs Residents Outreach

Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute

Meyer Center for Special Children

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg

Roper Mountain Science Center

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Here are the celebrity rotations for the first two rounds (information as provided via news release):

At Cliffs Valley on June 10 and Thornblade on June 11: Canelo Álvarez (boxer); Anthony Anderson (actor); Andy Buckley (actor); Cedric The Entertainer (comedian); Roger Clemens (MLB, retired); Jay DeMarcus (musician, Rascal Flatts); Joe Don Rooney (musician, Rascal Flatts); Matt Hamilton (Olympic curler); Scotty McCreery (musician); Troy Mullins (long drive competitor); Jason Scheff (musician, Chicago); Lauren Thompson (Golf Channel); Justin Wheelon (director/actor); and James Wisniewski (NHL).

At Thornblade on June 10 and Cliffs Valley on June 11: José Álvarez (MLB); Brian Baumgartner (actor); Michael Collins (golf analyst); Ken Griffey Jr. (MLB, retired); Brian Katrek (sports radio); Austen Kroll (actor); Shep Rose (actor); Larry The Cable Guy (comedian); Ann Liguori (sports radio/TV); Michael Peña (actor); A.J. Pierzynski (MLB, retired); Sterling Sharpe (NFL analyst, former player); Ozzie Smith (MLB, retired); David Wells (MLB, retired).

The event tees off on June 10 at 6:45 a.m. at Thornblade Club, with the ceremonial first shot by a local Medal of Honor recipient. If is expected to wrap up around 4:30 p.m. on June 13 at The Cliffs Valley with trophy presentations for the Korn Ferry tournament winner, the pro-am amateur and celebrity champions, and the amateur finalists.

The event is presented by Synnex Corporation, an international IT and data services firm with a significant presence in the Upstate.