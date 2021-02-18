Belgian warehouse tracking tech company opens first U.S. office in Greenville

Two warehouse workers on opposite sides of a shelving system suddenly feel a buzz. It's a tag alerting them they are within six feet of another person, a distance considered too close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's the newest use of location tracking hardware and software created for manufacturers by Ghent, Belgium-based Pozyx. A spinoff from public research university Ghent University in 2015, the startup has found success in Europe and Asia.

Its first office outside Belgium recently opened in Greenville on Woodruff Road.

Yves Ghys, chief commercial officer and lead on the U.S. expansion, arrived three weeks ago after first flying to Mexico due to pandemic direct flight restrictions. He said the company picked Greenville for the startup's U.S. hub after its Simpsonville-based business partner, Gemba Systems, highlighted the state's strong manufacturing economy. Ghys said he is impressed with the warm welcome, which included a meeting with Mayor Knox White.

Its local office currently has nine employees — three of them local hires — including one sales engineer and two software engineers. Ghys, who previously worked as a global account manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Belgium, plans to stay for a year before finding a local managing director to take his place.

The company's ultra-wideband technology tracks locations to within eight inches. This is done through a system of anchors, which are clipped on walls or other stationary items, and tags, which are clipped on anything that moves — employees, crates and other portable objects. Using the Pozyx software, a manufacturer can tell exactly where everyone and everything is in its space.

Pozyx claims the system improves efficiency by eliminating time spent looking for items in a large warehouse. One 24-person team that used the system found that it spent three days per quarter looking for missing crates, said Gemba Systems CEO Stijn Van de Velde.

"It was like a daily goose chase," Van de Velde said. "Now they can be more competitive."

Other uses include helping food manufacturers and distributors know where their oldest perishable items are so they can ship those out first. A more universal use is mandating that employees wear tags around their necks so they are clocked in and out of work automatically.

Right now, most of its customers in the U.S. are located in the Michigan and upper New York area. The 25-person company hopes to hit $5 million in revenue this year, representing 30 percent year-over-year growth. Currently, between 20 and 40 percent of its revenue is from U.S. customers, Ghys said.

"We're pretty happy with that considering until a year ago, there was no sales team," he said.

Globally, Pozyx has 4,000 customers in 80 countries that have at least bought its $6,000 test kit online. There are approximately 10 companies in South Carolina that have bought the test kit, and at least one has gone on to do a full rollout of the technology.

While small in size, the company has been able to successfully expand beyond Belgium due to its partner model with companies like Gemba. The four-person team behind Gemba, founded in 2017, meets with companies in the south and helps them figure out how to best use the product. As it expands, Pozyx may find partners in other U.S. regions.

One issue frequently raised with tracking products is privacy. The tags can track exactly where employees are and for how long, which is largely a calculation of how productive an employee is for a company. But Ghys said more often the tags show when two people are doing the same job and one is then given a different role. He also said the company doesn't want to invade employee privacy and that the system should make life easier for both the company and employees.

French company Bonduelle, a big player in the processed vegetables production industry, used the tracking setup to increase its warehouse efficiency by 3 percent, according to one case study provided by Pozyx. That equated to hundreds of saved hours per warehouse each year. In another case study, a San Paolo, Italy-based salad packing factory that made more than 1,400 pallet movements each day as part of getting vegetables from production lines to different areas of the warehouse. The company now can be sure it is selecting the right pallets.

"It's all about finding the most productive and most efficient use of employees," Ghys said.