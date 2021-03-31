Bassmaster Classic back in Upstate, GE Gas Power gifts Clemson scholarship: Business notes

The Bassmaster Classic is returning for a fourth time to Lake Hartwell in 2022.

Competitors will launch from Green Pond Landing and Event Center in Anderson County on March 4-6. Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena will serve as the showcase for daily weigh-ins.

The tournament is the showcase fishing tournament of the Bassmaster leagues, organized by B.A.S.S. The 2022 event will feature 55 competitors who qualify through various other competitions. The purse is $1 million, with the winner taking $300,000.

"Lake Hartwell provides the perfect site for amazing competition, and the city of Greenville provides the hotels, restaurants and other facilities you need for an event the size of the Classic," B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said in a news release.

The Classic was also held at Lake Hartwell in 2008, 2015 and 2018.

"Hosting our fourth Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell is significant to our community because no other fishery will have hosted more Bassmaster Classic events," said Neal Paul, executive director of Visit Anderson. "Having hosted this event in the past we can speak firsthand to the significant economic impact it will have on the Upstate of South Carolina and the impact of residual tourism that will be felt in Anderson County for years to come."

In addition to the tournament and weigh-in events, the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo will be held in conjunction with the event at the Greenville Convention Center.

The event is sponsored by Academy Sports and Outdoors, and presented by Huk. The official hosts are Visit Anderson and VisitGreenvilleSC.

Quick hits

Clemson University announced on March 30 that GE Gas Power established an annual scholarship in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences for under-represented minorities and women. The $1 million gift over three years will also be used to create college opportunities for high school and middle school students. The scholarship is named for the late John Lammas, a 35-year GE employee instrumental in the company's development of jet and power-generating turbines.

The 29th annual Greenville Chamber Golf Tournament will be held May 17 at Greenville Country Club. Plenty of prizes and contests involved for those participating. According to the chamber release, spots remain for both players and sponsors.

Greenville Triumph SC recently announced its 2021 schedule. The defending USL League One champions will open the season on April 24 at Richmond. The team's first home game is May 1 against North Texas. The 12-team league will play a full 28-game schedule with playoffs in November, as opposed to last season's pandemic-abridged season and playoffs.

"Hartness, a new urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, today announces the launch of Phase II with the release of 43 new homesites and expansion of its Cottage and Townhome offerings. This second phase further implements Hartness’ strategic plan to create a thoughtfully designed and vibrant urban village boasting walkable blocks and streets and a variety of home types, sizes and styles." The new units have starting prices between $90,000 and $195,000.

"United Community Bank in Greenville recently donated $1,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas. A portion of this donation came from the sale of gloves and socks through United’s sponsorship of Ice on Main, the city’s only open-air ice rink. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the beloved tradition and United returned as presenting sponsor for the eighth consecutive year." United Community Bank already has executive offices in Greenville and is in the process of relocating its headquarters to the Upstate.

115 Mossy Way, Six Mile, 29682 sold March 28 for $2.63 million. 5 bedrooms, 5.5+ bathrooms, ~6,200 square feet, 0.87 acres. The seller was represented by Melissa Wiles-Sellers of Justin Winter Sotheby's International Realty. Agent information for the buyer was not available.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.