Bank of America to open Greenville branch in new Camperdown building on Feb. 1

GREENVILLE — With the Camperdown development at Main and Broad streets in downtown Greenville nearing completion four years after construction first began, Bank of America is set to open its newest branch there.

It will open Feb. 1 on the ground floor of the 15-story centerpiece building, Falls Tower at Camperdown, officials with the bank confirmed Friday.

It replaces the bank's "Plaza" branch that shut down at 101 North Main, former site of the Charlotte-based bank's Greenville headquarters.

Bank manager Chip Spangler said he was excited about the new location. Standing at the branch’s South Main Street door Friday morning, he gestured toward the sidewalk and estimated a thousand people walk by a day.

“This is going to be a really nice building,” Spangler said. “Right next to Falls Park and with all the festivals.”

The bank's Upstate executive offices, Merrill Lynch investment offices and mortgage department will be on the building's seventh and eighth floors.

Stacy Brandon, the bank's Upstate South Carolina market president, said in a statement that Bank of America has operated in the region for more than 100 years.

According to FDIC records, Bank of America's $1.7 billion in deposits in Greenville County currently rank it fourth among banking institutions operating in the county. The county's biggest bank is Wells Fargo ($2.3 billion), followed by Truist ($2.2 billion) and TD Bank ($2.0 billion). Still, Bank of America can boast the biggest Main Street presence with its name gleaming atop Falls Towers' southern and western facades.

"Our goal is to deliver a seamless experience for clients across all channels, and this new location will ensure everyone living and working downtown has even greater access to our financial services," Brandon said.

The banking industry has been in flux in the Upstate in recent years, with CertusBank shutting down in 2015, BB&T and SunTrust completing their "Truist" merger last year and the nation's largest bank — Chase — entering the Greenville market for the first time with multiple branches at the close of 2020.

Total deposits are up in Greenville County — at $14.3 billion compared to $10.2 billion in 2015 — but branches are closing. In June 2015, the FDIC tallied 164 branches in the county. At last count, in June 2020, it stood at 146.

During that same timeframe, the tally of Bank of America branches went from 14 to 13. Wells Fargo, which now has 15 branches, used to have 19. Truist now has 24 branches — the county's most — but that's still fewer than the 31 branches that BB&T and SunTrust had before the merger.

Spangler said customers can expect to interface with a lot of technology when they step into the 355 S. Main branch next month. Video screens will enable live remote chats with bankers, he said, but two human bankers will be on hand during bankers' hours, too.

"We lead in digital," he said.