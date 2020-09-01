'Backdoor zoning': Proposal to limit rural growth in Greenville County may be doomed

A proposed ordinance that could limit development on about 60 percent of Greenville County’s land – some of the most pristine rural and forested areas in the Upstate – hit a major snag Monday night.

A planning subcommittee of the Greenville County Council succeeded in putting the ordinance on hold, historically a death sentence for county proposals. A vote will be delayed until the group learns more about what the changes could have on land values and, in a nod to criticism of County Council regarding lack of transparency, until a public, in-person hearing with no time limits could be held on the issue.

County Councilman Rick Roberts said he was “taken aback” by the proposal and called it “backdoor zoning.” He said it could cost property owners hundreds or thousands of dollars in lost value per acre if the measure passed – which calculated across the entire area could have a total economic impact of millions and millions of dollars.

County Councilman Dan Tripp agreed.

“I think it would be a mistake to take 265,000 acres and put this blanket zoning on it,” Tripp said, “and without any input from the public, it is wrong-headed.”

Greenville County is composed of 509,178 acres. Just under 270,000 acres is not zoned.

The proposed ordinance would apply to all developable land within that un-zoned area, which – subtracting flood plains, lakes, utility rights of way and about 3,500 acres of land excluded from the ordinance – would apply to just under 175,000 acres.

Councilman Michael Barnes made the motion to hold the development ordinance.

In areas labeled "rural" under the county’s 2020 comprehensive plan – about 141,000 acres all told – residential development would be limited under the proposed ordinance to one house for every 2 acres. Areas classified as “suburban edge,” just under 24,000 acres in the county, would be limited to one house per acre. The county’s roughly 2,500 acres of “rural villages” could have quarter-acre lots. The remaining 7,000 acres of “suburban neighborhood” land would be limited to three houses per acre.

But while residential construction in unzoned areas was heavily regulated under the proposed ordinance, it was silent on other kinds of development. Property owners in unzoned areas could still build a junkyard or a pig farm anywhere they wanted, Roberts said.

Greenville County’s comprehensive plan, a once-in-a-decade project, received unanimous County Council approval in early 2020, but planners at the time acknowledged the document lacked “teeth” to enforce its smart-growth concepts. The person who has headed up the county’s planning department since March, Tee Coker, authored the plan while working as a consultant for MKSK Studios.

The lone councilman in support of the measure was Joe Dill, whose entire district in northern Greenville County, none of which is zoned currently, would have been affected by the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance would legally be an amendment to the county’s existing land development regulations.

Roberts called it “probably the largest and most impactful ordinance that we’ve ever done with respect to land.” Despite this, he said, he received a total of eight messages and inquiries from the public ahead of Monday’s meeting. This, he said, contrasts with the dozens of messages he receives on a typical residential rezoning application.

Were property owners restricted from building more than one home per two acres, Roberts said, the county’s northern and southern areas would essentially be restricted to landed gentry. One of the county’s most high-profile residential developments, The Cliffs, also would not be possible under the proposed rule changes, Roberts said.

“We are saying it’s undevelopable unless it’s a horse farm or something,” he said.

The lack of zoning in Dill’s district has proven particularly difficult in recent years with growth pressure pushing northward into areas heretofore occupied by large-lot homes. Through most of 2018, Greenville County’s council-appointed planning commission relied on a clause within the existing land developer regulations – Article 3.1 – to assert control over development in unzoned areas of the county.

The three-part clause ostensibly empowered commission members to reject projects that were incompatible with the density of neighboring lots. But Article 3.1 has landed the county in court, sued both by residents and developers over the planning commission’s interpretation – criticized in lawsuits as “arbitrary” – of the clause.

The county has for most of 2020 backed away from any application of Article 3.1. For people in Dill’s district, this meant they had no recourse when a developer proposed a tiny-home community north of Greer in February. Residents of nearby lakeside neighborhoods attended planning meetings by the dozens to oppose the tiny homes, but the project gained county approval.

Without zoning, council members argued at the time, there was no way to block such projects.

The ordinance that council members opted on Monday to hold would have tossed Article 3.1’s density rule and replaced it with regulations on houses per acre, a change that could prevent litigation in the future.

Dill said he would work with council members to improve the proposed ordinance but asserted that some kind of change had to happen.

“I know it’s hard to speak to developers,” Dill said, “but we have to answer to the public also.”