Ashmore business in Greer rezoning; GSP marks 10 years of Southwest; BMW Pro-Am tickets

A rezoning application that flew through a required Greenville County Council hearing March 15 will open the way for members of the Ashmore family, known for decades across the Upstate for their road paving business, to update a 40-year-old yard waste recycling facility.

Greg Ashmore spoke on behalf of SR Mulch and Grinding and said that after the 42-acre site at 1710 Hood Road in Greer is zoned industrial, the company plans to install a shop and offices. When the family bought the parcel, it was zoned for services. Under county rules, the zoning needs to be updated to reflect its current use before any new buildings can be added.

SR Mulch is located just outside Greer city limits, and its neighbors are Mitsubishi film and Refresco beverages.

Ashmore was previously one of four partners of the Ashmore Brothers paving firm, which sold to the Rogers Group of Tennessee in 2015. Greer-based Ashmore Brothers paved thousands of miles of Upstate roadway over the course of nine decades.

Greg Ashmore's sons now run SR Mulch and Grinding, which takes tree stumps and grinds them into mulch. The company also uses any dirt hanging off the stumps, reselling it as top soil.

"Instead of people filling up ditches and holes or burning their stumps, this gives them a good way to recycle them," Ashmore said. "There is literally no waste."

The rezoning application starts what will be a roughly three-month process of committee, full council and planning commission hearings and votes.

Also sailing through the March 15 rezoning hearing with no words of protest was a townhouse project planned for a wooded, 11.8-acre lot on Ridge Road just south of Interstate 85 near Laurens Road. James McCutchen of the Davis and Floyd engineering firm spoke on behalf of developer Crown Properties Inc. to request a change of zoning to "R-M16," which allows 16 units per acre.

The new townhouses are less than a half-mile from J.L. Mann High School and just over a mile from Christ Church Episcopal School. The project will be at 1359 Ridge Road, directly across from the back entrance of Millennium Apartments.

BMW charity golf tickets on sale

Tickets for the BMW Charity Pro-Am went on sale March 17. Prices range from $15 to $150, with parking included. Complimentary passes are available for military members, veterans and first responders. Information on tickets is available at bmwcharitygolf.com.

The event will be held June 10-13 at the Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley. The tournament features amateurs, celebrities and professionals in both team and individual formats at both courses. Its presenting sponsor is Synnex Corporation, a publicly-traded IT and computer services company with a large presence in the Upstate.

According to a news release, the following charities will be beneficiaries of money raised: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg; Roper Mountain Science Center; Cliffs Residents Outreach; Cancer Society of Greenville County; Meyer Center for Special Children; and Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute

The Thornblade Club is located in Greer. The Cliffs Valley is off U.S. Highway 25 just south of the state line.

Fork Shoals Road development

Eric Hedrick of TCC Venture, has submitted a subdivision plan for approval to put 142 houses on 61 acres along Fork Shoals Road on vacant forest and pasture in southern Greenville County across from The Village Community neighborhood north of the West Georgia Road intersection.

Hedrick has now also asked County Council to rezone a 15.5-acre slice of land on Fork Shoals Road next to his other property that he said he would develop as a future phase of the same subdivision, called Cedar Shoals.

He asked for the second site to be rezoned from services district to residential to allow for the subdivision’s addition. No one spoke against the proposal at a public hearing March 15.

The rundown

Quick hits

Greenville-Spartanburg International recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Southwest Airlines. What began March 12, 2011 with a flight to Baltimore has expanded to nonstop flights daily to Atlanta, Baltimore and, most recently, Houston. According to an airport release, passenger traffic doubled at GSP from 2011 to 2019, to about 2.6 million passengers annually. Air travel was down significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic but is showing signs of recovery as the pace of vaccination increases.

North Greenville University has a number of faculty and staff positions open for hire. It's a wide range of employment, from department chairs to security to web design. You can find the available jobs on the university's website.

Parsley and Mint, which Post and Courier Greenville reporter Natalie Walters profiled just last week, is hiring about 40 full- and part-time positions to work at its 600 S. Main St. location in downtown Greenville. Open interviews will be held March 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Aloft Greenville Downtown, 5 Laurens Street. The new Mediterranean-style eatery will also be hiring next month to staff its planned location near Furman University. Candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time on Indeed.com, according to a news release.

Straight from the release

Legal and legislative services firm Shumaker "confirmed ... that it has opened an office in Greenville, expanding the firm’s presence in South Carolina. It is the firm’s eighth office and the third in the Carolinas, following the firm’s well-established offices in Charlotte and Charleston."

"The Greenville Revitalization Corporation received a $4,959 grant from Palmetto Pride to sponsor, purchase and install trash receptacles along the Mill Walk Trail, and by the Children’s Playground at the Greenville Textile Heritage Park in the Monaghan Community."

Greenville-based "Golden Career Strategies is pleased to announce the company has added another valuable assessment to its comprehensive portfolio of services, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator assessment. This new offering comes on the heels of GCS President Stacey Bevill earning the prestigious designation of MBTI Certified Practitioner."

7-figure home sales

Recent million dollar real estate transactions in the Upstate. (Due to inconsistent data, some links do not contain complete or updated property information.)

514 Broyles Point Road, Townville, 29689 sold March 12 for $1.1 million. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,973 square feet, 0.49 acres. The seller was represented by Nora Hooper of RE/MAX Executive. The buyer was represented by David Williams of Lake Hartwell Properties.

225 Sapphire Point, Anderson, 29626 sold March 9 for $1.3 million. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4,775 square feet, 0.6 acres. The seller was represented by Chappelear and Associates of Western Upstate Keller Williams. The buyer was represented by Lisa Spain of The AgentOwned Realty.

3023 Lake Keowee Ln, Seneca, 29672 sold March 8 for $1.43 million. 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, ~6,500 square feet, 1.51 acres. The seller was represented by Melanie Fink of Allen Tate Realtors. The buyer was represented by Fran Graham of Allen Tate Realtors.

201 E. Fort George Way, Sunset, 29685 sold March 12 for $2.3 million. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,866 square feet, 0.98 acres. The seller was represented by Justin Winter of Justin Winter Sotheby's International Realty. The buyer was represented by James Fuqua of Coldwell Banker Caine.

115 Mist Flower Lane, Sunset, 29685 sold March 10 for $1.2 million. 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, ~4,200 square feet, 0.65 acres. The seller and buyer were represented by Patti and Gary Cason of Keller Williams Seneca.

121 Parkins Lake Road, Greenville, 29607 sold March 12 for $1.4 million. 4 bedrooms, 4.5+ bathrooms, 4,142 square feet, 13.28 acres. The seller was represented by Sharon Wilson of Wilson Associates. The buyer was represented by Elizabeth Chambers of Wilson Associates.

1321 Panther Park Trail, Travelers Rest, 29690 sold March 12 for $1.35 million. 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 4,728 square feet, 11.96 acres. The seller was represented by Teresa Jones of Wondracek Realty Group. The buyer was represented by Leslie Scott of Turneround Homes/Keller Williams Drive.

645 Western Way, Landrum, 29356 sold March 11 for $2 million. 4 bedrooms, 4.5+ bathrooms, ~6,000 square feet, 3.1 acres. The seller was represented by Cathy Markitell of Allen Tate Realtors. The buyer was represented by Vince Roser of Cliffs Realty Sales.

214 Lake Hills Ln, Travelers Rest, SC 29690 sold March 5 for $1.68 million. 5 bedrooms, 5.5+ bathrooms, ~6,800 square feet, 0.93 acres. The seller was represented by Brett Samuels with Cliffs Realty Sales. The buyer was represented by Michael Williams of Cliffs Realty Sales.

