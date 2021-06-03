As Greenville argues over development rule, judge urges council to 'get this under control'

GREENVILLE — On the same day a 13th Circuit judge questioned the constitutionality of what he called a “vague” Greenville County land development rule and urged County Council to find a suitable replacement, the council chairman formed an ad hoc committee to work on replacement options.

Chairman Willis Meadows’ plan to simply repeal the controversial Article 3.1 was dealt a blow by the council’s committee of the whole on June 1, which voted to hold the repeal proposal at the committee level instead of passing it along for a vote by the council.

Some members of the council called Meadows' new committee a waste of time since replacement options have already been drafted and submitted. County staff is combining the proposals into one draft document for the council to consider, possibly as soon as its June 14 planning and development committee meeting.

Meanwhile, lawsuits against the county continue to pile up as resident groups sue to stop subdivisions they view as incompatible with the rule. Article 3.1 requires that adequate infrastructure and environmental factors exist to develop projects, and that the density of new developments fits the character of the area.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Edward “Ned” Miller heard arguments June 1 in the case of Fews Crossing subdivision, a proposed 24-home subdivision on rural Fews Chapel Road in northern Greenville County. After the county planning commission approved the subdivision in June 2020 by a 5-4 vote, a group of nearby landowners appealed the decision in court.

In court, Michael Martinez of the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, the landowners’ attorney, said the planning commission didn’t take the requirements of Article 3.1 into full consideration when they approved the subdivision. He pointed to potential flooding risks and said the subdivision plan wasn’t compatible with surrounding land-use density.

The landowners want the plan sent back to the planning commission for review, taking into account either Article 3.1 or any replacement the county approves.

Christopher Antley, representing the county, said Greenville County’s position is that Article 3.1 only applies to zoned areas of the county and Fews Crossing was proposed in an unzoned location.

Miller, who has presided over at least four hearings on Article 3.1 appeals, said he previously held off ruling on the appeals to give the county an opportunity to “fix” the rule. Months have passed since that last hearing in October 2020 when Miller instructed the county to redo the rule.

“Our County Council’s got to take some initiative here and get this under control,” Miller said.

Miller raised the question of constitutionality and said it may be up to the court to examine the rule, though neither the county or the landowners sought to overturn the rule as unconstitutional.

Miller said he knew he could light a fire under the council to fix the rule for the largest county in the state, and one of its most beautiful.

“I just want to make sure that when I strike the match, that it’s appropriate,” he said.

Miller didn’t issue an immediate ruling on the landowners' appeal but said he would consider the case and make a decision “in the near future.”

Antley told Miller the County Council was trying to fix the rule, as it has been battered by both residents and developers. Meadows wants to get rid of the rule altogether even as some members of the council seek a replacement to protect the rural character of the unzoned areas in the northern and southern portions of the county.

Article 3.1 repeal stalls

Meadows plan for a straight repeal came before the council’s committee of the whole later on June 1. He said those who want development and those seeking to stop it have used the rule to “veto” projects by making appeals to decisions they don’t like.

Councilman Dan Tripp, who supported Meadows in the vote for chairman earlier this year, has become a vocal critic of Meadow’s leadership in recent weeks. He said Meadows' move to create an ad hoc committee was “a masterful Machiavellian swipe at both Councilman Joe Dill and at (Councilman) Chris Harrison. That’s the word on the street is that you’re going after them because they haven’t been part of your coalition.”

Repealing Article 3.1 without a replacement ready could delay any rules for months, which would allow development to run rampant without the protection the rule offered to existing residents, Tripp said.

Tripp motioned to hold the repeal at the committee level. Tripp, along with council members Dill, Harrison, Butch Kirven, Liz Seman, Lynn Ballard and Steve Shaw voted to hold the motion to repeal. Council members Meadows, Mike Barnes, Ennis Fant, Xanthene Norris and Stan Tzouvelekas voted against holding the repeal at the committee level.

Meadows announced he would form a new ad-hoc committee to evaluate options and bring a replacement rule back to the rest of the council. He put Councilman Lynn Ballard in charge, and named Dill, Shaw, Barnes and Kirven to the committee since they each represent swaths of unzoned property in their districts.

Harrison said he was frustrated by Meadows tactics and, as a former member of the planning commission, said he had developed his own proposal and had it vetted by staff on his own because the council suffered under a lack of direction on the issue.

Weeks after the council considered an ad-hoc committee, Meadows finally suggested one, but it was late in the process and Harrison said it now only served to delay the matter further. He called it a “stall tactic” by Meadows.

Meadows called it an “effort to speed this along” in order to level the playing field between pro-growth and slow-growth members of the community. He said some members of council have been filled in on Harrison’s efforts while others “have had very little communication as to what you’ve been doing.”

Afterward, Harrison said he had sent his plans to the entire council for input.

Harrison said staff is still finalizing a draft of a replacement plan that may incorporate ideas from proposals made by numerous stakeholders. It would still address infrastructure, the environment and density issues in different ways, he said. The proposal, which hasn’t been released publicly, would include aspects of conservation subdivisions to encourage developments that would keep some land set aside in perpetuity, he said.

Harrison vowed to bring a recommendation to the county’s planning and development committee on June 14, regardless of the work of the new ad hoc committee.

Legal cases piling up

As the council works toward a resolution, legal challenges are continuing to exacerbate the issue.

There are at least five challenges being mounted in court by residents upset at approved developments, and by developers whose projects were rejected based on Article 3.1.

Besides Fews Crossing, residents have filed challenges to planning commission approvals over the 36-home proposed Oakvale subdivision on Highway 14 north of Greer.

Landowners have also appealed approval of two neighboring subdivisions — Cottonwood Ridge and Cloverdale Hills — proposed by Mark III Properties and approved along Bessie Road in Piedmont in February.

Near Pebble Creek, landowner Jo Ellen Johnson sued the planning commission for its rejection of the Roberts Farm subdivision. The county cited inadequate transportation facilities in its rejection letter to the developer, citing Article 3.1.

In addition, the county recently settled with developer Niemitalo Inc. over a prior rejection of a development in northern Greenville that also cited Article 3.1. That development will now be allowed to proceed.