Architecture firm plans restaurant, apartments at Pendleton Arts District entrance

A boutique Greenville architecture firm received a key approval this week for its plans to build a small mixed-use development that will include a restaurant, apartments, dog park and its new office at a key location along Pendleton Street in Greenville that would serve as an entrance into the Pendleton Arts District.

Tom and Amanda Felton, who own Studio 511, presented plans last week to Greenville County Council for a development that they plan to use as not only their office and an interior design store but as their eventual residence.

They plan to build two buildings on three lots along Pendleton Street at the corner of Bryant and Draper streets. One building would house an office and restaurant on the ground floor with four 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartments above. A second building would become their office and store, and would include their residence and two 2-bedroom apartments.

The project would be located in a changing area of town that’s a mixture of industrial, commercial and residential uses. It’s on the edge of the Pendleton Arts District and just blocks away from West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill.

They see the project as the western gateway to the arts district. As such, they plan to put a mural across one of the buildings announcing the entrance to the arts district, Amanda Felton told county council members at a public hearing.

“This project is a long time in the making for us and we are very excited about it because we want to create a place where we can both live and work and we would like to create the kind of atmosphere down there that we would like to be a part of,” she said.

They’re working to save two trees on the property and plan to add a dog park and an outdoor fountain as part of the plan.

The county’s planning commission recommended approval Wednesday of rezoning the land to a flexible review district to allow the project.

If the rezoning is approved they hope to begin construction in late-spring, Felton said.

The project was one of a number working through the county’s approval process to start the year. After a backlog of projects due to scaled-back timelines during the coronavirus pandemic’s early stages last spring and summer, county planners have been inundated with plans for subdivisions and rezoning requests in the past few months.

That continued with recommendations to approve three new subdivisions Wednesday.

Among them was approval for Crown Pointe, which will bring 112 new houses to a rapidly developing area along McCall Road in Simpsonville.

With nearby subdivisions including Highland Shoals (59 houses), Sunnyhill Cottages (362 houses), Metal Springs (126 houses) and Riverstone (440 houses) already approved or under construction, nearly 1,100 homes are planned in the immediate area.

“We can expect in the next couple of years that those houses and the traffic they bring will impact this area,” said Rashida Jeffers-Campbell, the county’s subdivision administrator.

In the Piedmont community, a developer received approval to build Davis Grove Cottages, a 42-home subdivision on 10 acres along Old Grove and Davis roads.

And the commission approved Lenhardt Townes, a development along White Horse Road near North Davis Drive in Berea that will add 80 houses and 20 townhouses.

The controversial development was opposed by county council Chairman Willis Meadows, who represents the district. It was initially denied last year but was brought back for reconsideration. If it had been denied, developer Joey Beeson could have built a 324-unit apartment complex that’s already allowed under the county’s current zoning.