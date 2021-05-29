An SC nurse is quietly building a popular skincare company

Some want to play in the NBA. Others dream of being on the big screen. But Jordan Harper knew growing up she wanted to be like the nurse practitioner that helped treat her acne-rosacea.

"I didn't have good skin so I cared about skin care a lot and loved going to the dermatologist," the South Carolina-based nurse, influencer and entrepreneur said. "Those with good skin often don't think twice about it until they're older and start to notice fine lines or sun spots."

Harper went on to get her bachelors degree in nursing followed by a two-year master's program and is now a board-certified nurse practitioner. After building an Instagram account focusing on skin care education, which now has nearly 130,000 followers, she started skin care company Barefaced. It competes with medical-grade skin care brands likes Obagi and Skinceuticals.

"Most of my followers are in their late 20s and mid-30s like myself and the team, and I feel like we could be friends," Harper said. "We are the consumer."

Harper took three jobs after finishing her nurse practitioner program, working at a medical spa and a plastic surgeon's office, and shadowing at a dermatologist's office, to break into the industry. She was making significantly less than her peers but with a purpose in mind, she said.

"When you're passionate about something, it's easy to learn," she said. "I was pursuing what I wanted to pursue and that's all that mattered."

Gaining popularity on Instagram gave her enough visibility to offer office visits in Charleston and North Augusta, which included skin care consultations, botox and other injectables. But her long-term goal was always to have her own skin care brand.

"I remember telling my best friend in high school that I wanted a skin care brand, I just always thought it would happen much later in life," she said.

The timing of her brand launch in November 2019 couldn't have been better. Cosmetic procedure sales have been on the rise. The global beauty industry, including skin care, generates $500 billion in annual sales, according to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Barefaced is selling well enough for Harper to work on her online store full-time. She also has ten employees with a background in dermatology or aesthetics.

Her Instagram account both advertises the products and educates on how to best use them. Common photos show her wearing a mirrored visor that fully covers her face to protect her skin from the sun. She also videos her daily routine for her followers. Other times she will post before and after photos, or reviews from followers that use her products.

Skin care should be personalized to your skin type and skin concerns, she said.

"Even if it's the most popular product, it may not be good for your skin," Harper said. "Many people who consider their skin to be 'sensitive' actually have damaged their skin barrier over time by either using the wrong product for their skin type, using too many products/exfoliants, or by layering products that don't play nicely together."

Barefaced products are formulated to play nicely together, Harper said. That way, she doesn't have to worry about ingredients causing reactions with each other when products are layered. It simplifies the process of building a regimen, she said.

To develop her products, Harper works with a master formulator and chemist at a clinical-grade manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas, which also manufactures products for other skin care companies. Each company owns its formulas so they aren't shared with other brands who use the same facility.

Barefaced has remained a direct-to-consumer brand for now, though Harper said she has been approached about selling the products in stores. She likes having one place for her products so that she and her team of four skin care specialists can be sure customers are using products correctly and making the best choices for their skin. At the moment, her specialists are doing about 50 consults per week.

Trusting someone to tell you what to do with your skin is a responsibility Harper doesn't take lightly, she said. Her goal this year is to find ways to reward her customers with new products and a loyalty program.

"Skin care is important because if you feel good about your skin, that's what you project every day into the world," she said. "If you have skin issues, it's nothing to be ashamed of, but you naturally feel more confident when you take care of it."